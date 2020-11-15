DJ sets record in winning the Masters

Johnson is trying to capture his second major championship. He won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, but he's also failed to win four times with a 54-hole lead in a major.

He came into the final round at Augusta with a four-stroke lead over Smith, Sungjae Im and Abraham Ancer. Im remains four shots back, while Ancer has dropped eight strokes off the pace.

11:55 a.m.

Tiger Woods should've brought his swim trunks to the final round of the Masters.

The defending champion knocked three balls into the water at the par-3 12th hole, a stunning turn at the shortest hole on the course.

Last year at the very same hole, Woods got a huge break on his way to a fifth green jacket when four of his competitors dumped shots into Rae's Creek.

This time, it was Woods who fell apart at Golden Bell.

His tee shot rolled back into the water, then he dunked another in similar fashion after taking a drop. Woods pitched his next one over the green, into a back bunker, leaving him with an extremely awkward stance for what was officially his sixth shot. He lined that one into the water as well.