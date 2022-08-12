Dixie Youth World Series coming to Orangeburg

Dixie Youth Baseball announced it will be holding one of its World Series events in Orangeburg in 2024.

The Division I and Division II AA Coach Pitch World Series is scheduled to be held at Orangeburg Recreation Park July 25-30.

The event will host 24 teams from 11 southeast states, and include an all-star host team from Orangeburg.

This year, Orangeburg hosted the Division I and Division II Rookie League state tournament at its new North Road Complex.

Since opening the site in December 2019, the City of Orangeburg has hosted DYB state tournaments, the MEAC softball Roundup and a number of travel ball teams.