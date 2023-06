St. Matthews is hosting the Angels and Ponytails state tournaments beginning Saturday, June 24.

The tournaments will take place at the Youth Sports Complex at 301 Richland Avenue in St. Matthews.

Daily adult admission for the tournament is $12. Kids ages 7-12 are $8 and children under six receive free admission.

Patrons are reminded that no personal coolers or pets will be allowed inside the complex.

Schedule of Events

Angels Games – Field #1

Saturday, June 24

Game # 1 9 a.m. St. George vs. Barnwell

Game #2 11 a.m. Bamberg vs Lake Marion

Game #3 1 p.m. Loser 1 vs Loser 2

Game #4 3 p.m. Winner 1 vs Winner 2

Sunday, June 25

Game #5 1 p.m. Winner 3 vs Loser 4

Game #6 3 p.m. Winner 4 vs Winner 5

Game #7 (if necessary) 7:30 p.m. Winner 6 vs Loser 6

Ponytails Games – Field #2

Saturday, June 24

Game #1 9 a.m. Barnwell vs Gaston

Game #2 11 a.m. Midland Valley vs Orangeburg

Game #3 1 p.m. Lake Marion vs Bamberg

Game #4 3 p.m. Winner 1 vs Winner 2

Game #5 5 p.m. Loser 1 vs Loser 2

Sunday, June 25

Game #6 1 p.m. Winner 4 vs Loser 3

Game #7 3 p.m. Winner 5 vs Winner 3

Game #8 5 p.m. Loser 5 vs Loser 7 – Field #1

Game #9 5 p.m. Winner 7 vs Winner 6 – Field #2

Game #10 if applicable 7:30 p.m. Winner 9 vs Winner 8

Monday, June 26 (if necessary)

Game #11 6 p.m. - Championship Game