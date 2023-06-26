Monday's Schedule
Division I
Gregg Park vs. Hartsville North 1 p.m.
Pineview vs. Delmae 1 p.m.
Lancaster vs. Greer 2:30 p.m.
Division II
Saluda vs. Gaston 1 p.m.
Gilbert vs. Batesburg-Leesville 2:30 p.m.
Sunday's Scores
Division I
Bluffton American 15 Aynor 0
Hartsville Northern 10 Orangeburg 4
Lancaster 11 Pineview 1
Parks Field 21 Iva 1
Hartsville Northern 15 Bluffton American 14
Delmae 10 St. George 6
Gregg Park 8 Parks Field 6
Division II
Powdersville 11 Midland Valley 7
Lewisville 14 Woodruff 1
Gaston 15 Powdersville 7
Batesburg-Leesville 22 Lewisville 21
Gilbert 23 Saluda 8