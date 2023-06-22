The South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball Rookie League state tournaments return to Orangeburg beginning Saturday at the City of Orangeburg Recreation Park and Sports Complex on North Road.

The city hosted both tournaments last year, with D2 of Boiling Springs winning the Division I championship while Cayce-West Columbia won the Division II championship.

Orangeburg has been selected to host a Dixie Youth World Series in July 2024.

“It is with great pride that the City of Orangeburg has been selected to host this tournament,” Parks and Recreation Director Shaniqua Simmons said in a letter to the coaches and parents. “Our recreation staff and volunteers have spent the several months planning what will prove to be an exciting week of baseball.”

The tournament will feature two divisions of teams who advanced to the state tournament after winning their respective district titles. Teams consist of 5 and 6-year-old players.

As host, Orangeburg will field a team in the Division I bracket. They will face second-seeded Lancaster at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, on Field 6.

“We look forward to the finest baseball in South Carolina being played in Orangeburg,” Simmons said. “This will be a very exciting week as you compete for a state championship.”

The tournament begins with opening ceremonies Friday evening. The teams will get together for a dinner at the City Gym at 6 p.m. followed by a speaker at 7 p.m. Tournament passes ($25) and souvenir books ($10) will be available for purchase at the event.

The tournament gets started Saturday at 9 a.m. Admission for the event is $10 per day, while children under the age of 5 will receive free admission.

The City of Orangeburg Recreation Department will enforce a clear-bag policy, and no coolers or outside food or drink will be allowed inside the complex.