Division II
Gaston 18 Saluda 17
Gilbert 25 Batesburg-Leesville 7
Gilbert 25 Gaston 15
Gilbert wins the Division II Rookie League state tournament and will represent South Carolina at the 6U Regional World Series in Rockwood, TN.
Division I
Pineview 18 Delmae 2
Gregg Park 11 Hartsville Northern 2
Lancaster 20 Greer 5
Pineview 15 Greer 4
Lancaster 18 Gregg Park 5
Lancaster and Pineview will meet for the Division I championship at 10 a.m. at the Orangeburg Sports Complex. Lancaster must be beaten twice to be eliminated.