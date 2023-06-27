Pineview 18 Delmae 2

Gregg Park 11 Hartsville Northern 2

Lancaster 20 Greer 5

Pineview 15 Greer 4

Lancaster 18 Gregg Park 5

Lancaster and Pineview will meet for the Division I championship at 10 a.m. at the Orangeburg Sports Complex. Lancaster must be beaten twice to be eliminated.