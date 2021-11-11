Denmark-Olar's Davis signs with Gamecocks

Denmark-Olar senior Zachary Davis signed to play basketball at the University of South Carolina Wednesday.

"It just felt like home," Davis said Thursday after practice. "I was excited to go ahead and make it official. It's close to home, I felt comfortable on campus and the academics are great. I feel like I'm meant to be there."

The 6'8 guard is listed by 24/7Sports as the fourth-best prospect in South Carolina for the Class of 2022. He is a three-star prospect who had offers from Jacksonville, North Carolina A&T, Radford and USC Upstate.

"Zach is an unbelievable player young man who loves South Carolina," USC head men's basketball coach Frank Martin said Wednesday. "He loves the university and is excited to be part of the program."

Davis averaged 16.9 points per game last season and 6.4 assists. He also had 5.4 rebounds per game while averaging three blocks and almost two steals.

"He's a 6'8 combo guard who plays pass first and who can impact the game in so many different ways," Martin said. "Zach has been taught the game and how to play it the right way by his father, who is also his high school coach (Hercules Davis)."