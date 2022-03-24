Denmark-Olar's Davis caps senior year with All-Star game

Denmark-Olar senior guard Zachary Davis will represent South Carolina at the Carolinas Classic all-star basketball game Saturday in Wilmington, N.C.

The annual contest features some of the most talented senior boys and girls basketball players from North and South Carolina. The event, which began in 1998, was last played in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After a two-year hiatus because of public health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, we are honored to have the best high school basketball student-athletes from our states come to Wilmington and compete at a high level in their respective games,” said Shell Dula and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the South Carolina and North Carolina Coaches’ Associations, respectively.

Davis led the Vikings to an 18-7 record and into the third round of the Class A playoffs.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” Davis said about playing in the all-star game. “I’ve seen the older guys who have come before me play in the game. Getting invited to play and represent South Carolina is just amazing.”

In 2012, Brice Johnson of Edisto recorded 13 rebounds in the contest, third best in the history of the event. Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s Tashombe Riley scored 26 points in 2013, which ranks sixth overall.

Former Bruinette Dejoria Howard was named Most Outstanding Player in the 2015 contest.

Prior to the season, Davis was named one of the Top 5 players in the state by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association. He earned all-tournament honors at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington, Illinois, and averaged 25 points, eight assists and nine rebounds per game.

“This has been a big year for me,” Davis said. “It’s given me a chance to separate myself and set a higher standard. I feel like I accomplished all the goals out there. At the (Carolinas Classic) I want to win, have fun, meet some people and put on for South Carolina.”

Denmark-Olar head coach Hercules Davis said it has been amazing to be part of Zachary’s life both as a coach and a father.

“To be a part of all this is amazing,” Hercules Davis said. “All glory to God, it’s been an honor.”

He does admit that it’s not always easy coaching your own kid.

“Those car rides home, we’ll talk about what we could have done better,” the elder Davis said. “He gets upset and I get upset, but we talk about it, resolve it and get ready for the next practice.”

After the Carolinas Classic, Zachary Davis will turn his attention to the University of South Carolina, where he committed to play basketball after signing in December. Even with the turnover in coaching staffs, Davis remains committed.

“(Coach) Martin called after he was fired to see how I was doing and how I was feeling about it,” Davis said. “I told him it was shocking to me because it came out of the blue.”

The Gamecocks did lose a commitment from shooting guard Bryce Lindsay, but Davis said he talks with fellow signee Daniel Hankins-Sanford nearly every day.

“We just talk, see where our heads are at,” Davis said. “He and I are both still solid.”

When asked about new head coach Lamont Paris, Davis said he has been able to watch some of his teams play on television.

“He looks to be a defensive-minded coach, a lot like (Coach) Martin,” Davis said. “Defense seems to be a big part of the system.”

Davis and the rest of the South Carolina squad will face the North Carolina all-stars Saturday at Hoggard High School in Wilmington, N.C. The girls game will begin at 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow.

