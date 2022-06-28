Defense wins Dixie Youth championships

After slugging its way to the finals D2 (Boiling Springs) had to rely on defense in its 7-4 win over Blythewood in the Dixie Youth Baseball Rookie League Division I state tournament Tuesday.

“I was full of emotion after that last out,” D2 head coach Lee Isaacs said. “To see six-year-olds play defense as well as they did today was unbelievable.”

D2 averaged nearly 15 runs per game in the state tournament including a 22-20 win over Blythewood Monday.

“This is the best age group to coach,” Isaacs said of his five and six year old players. “I have enjoyed watching them grow in the game and have fun during this tournament.”

While D2 were raising their trophy and getting their medals, the Division 2 championship game came down to the final inning as Cayce-West Columbia was able to hold on for a 12-11 win over South Spartanburg.

After falling in last year’s District tournament, Cayce-West Columbia head coach Cameron DeBoy challenged his team to come back stronger in 2022.

“It’s a huge credit to these kids, it’s phenomenal what they have done, I could not be more proud of them,” DeBoy said. “When they take the field, those are my kids, and to be able to start their athletic careers as the first Division 2 state champion is something they can hang their hats on.”

Cayce-West Columbia and South Spartanburg met earlier in the tournament with South Spartanburg getting a 23-22 win in seven innings.

“In that first game, it came down to who had the last at-bat,” DeBoy said. “Today, it came down to defense. Our players wanted a chance, wanted an opportunity, I told them this is what we have worked for all season. Credit to the parents for putting their trust in us with their kids, that’s a huge responsibility.”

Cayce-West Columbia player Bryon Rye celebrated with his teammates as they received individual medals and posed with the first-place trophy.

“It was really hard to make all these plays, and get them out,” Rye said. “Some people were rushing.”

Rye said his favorite part of baseball is playing in the field and wants to be a baseball player when he grows up. When asked about his favorite player he said Philadelphia outfielder Bryce Harper.

Pineview and Gilbert were also honored with the Sportsmanship Award following the final games.

