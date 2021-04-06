Davis begins process of putting own touches on UNC program

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Hubert Davis understands the challenge ahead of him in taking over at North Carolina.

He's a first-time college head coach. He's following a Hall of Famer in Roy Williams. And he's now leading a program that has six NCAA championships and ranks among college basketball's all-time wins leaders.

It's up to him to put his own touches on the program, even as he promises to follow the foundation set by Williams and the late Dean Smith from Davis' playing days with the Tar Heels.

"I don't feel pressure because I'm not comparing myself to anybody," Davis said. "Coach Williams is the greatest. I'm Hubert."

Davis held his introductory news conference Tuesday on the Smith Center court bearing the name of his mentor, who announced his retirement here five days earlier. Officially hired Monday, Davis was emotional and at times choked up describing the feelings of taking over the program where he has deep ties, down to meeting his wife while in college here.