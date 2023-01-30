Dantzler gets call to SC Athletic Hall of Fame

Former Orangeburg-Wilkinson athlete Woody Dantzler will be part of an eight-member group inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

The SCAHOF announced its newest class with a press release Monday. Dantzler will be joined by Robert Brooks, Chino Smith, Mark Berson, Dawn Ellerbe, Joe Hamilton, Jermaine O’Neal and Larry Penley.

"We have another impressive class that will be enshrined in our state's hall of fame in May," said Executive Director Andy Solomon. "Our nominating committee has a most difficult challenge annually, and this year was no exception. They created a competitive ballot from more than 200 names and the best rose to the top. We are thrilled with the tremendous names that create the Class of '23."

During his time with the Bruins, Dantzler threw for 7,113 yards and 60 touchdowns while rushing for 3,134 yards and 35 touchdowns. As a senior he was named SuperPrep All-American and was the Offensive Player of the Year in the state. He would accept a football scholarship to Clemson.

While at Clemson, Dantzler threw for 5,819 yards and 37 touchdowns while rushing for 2,704 yards and 27 touchdowns. He became the first quarterback in NCAA history to throw for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season, and was named All-ACC in 2001. He was inducted into the Clemson Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007.

He spent eight years playing professionally, including three in the NFL with Dallas and Atlanta.

The South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame’s Induction Banquet honoring the class of 2023 is scheduled for Monday, May 15 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.