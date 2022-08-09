Danley out as SC State AD

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers announced Tuesday the termination of Director of Athletics Stacy Danley, effective immediately.

Danley was not under contract with the university. In a statement issued Tuesday, Conyers said:

"SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction. We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

Keisha Campbell has been appointed interim director of athletics. Campbell is an SC State University Athletics Hall of Famer, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference player of the year and MEAC All-Time Team member. She previously served as head women’s basketball coach at SC State University, was athletics director for Hampton University and worked as director of championships for the NCAA.