Danley out as SC State AD

MartinSCSU1

Former West Virginia assistant basketball coach Erik Martin, center, is officially introduced as the new head men's basketball coach at South Carolina State on July 13. Martin is joined by SC State President Alexander Conyers, left, and SC State AD Stacy Danley.

 TRAVIS BOLAND, T&D

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers announced Tuesday the termination of Director of Athletics Stacy Danley, effective immediately.

Danley was not under contract with the university. In a statement issued Tuesday, Conyers said:

"SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction. We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

Keisha Campbell has been appointed interim director of athletics. Campbell is an SC State University Athletics Hall of Famer, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference player of the year and MEAC All-Time Team member. She previously served as head women’s basketball coach at SC State University, was athletics director for Hampton University and worked as director of championships for the NCAA.

