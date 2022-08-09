Danley out as SC State AD; Campbell is interim

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers announced Tuesday the termination of Director of Athletics Stacy Danley, effective immediately.

“SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction,” Conyers said in a release. “We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

According to the release from the university, Danley was currently not under contract.

The move comes a day before the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees is set to meet for a special hybrid session Wednesday. The agenda includes a line item dealing with the approval of the head football coach’s employment contract.

Danley was hired at SC State in April 2017 after spending two years with the SLD Sports Marketing Group. Prior to SC State, he served as athletics director at Alabama A&M and Tuskegee universities.

In his first year, Danley established the first capital campaign for the Department of Athletics in the R.I.S.E Major Gift Initiative, which has raised more than $1.62 million toward its $2 million dollars goal.

The R.I.S.E Major Gift Initiatives fundraising efforts will go toward increased athletic scholarship funding, major upgrades to the track facility and a new turf surface for the football team on Willie E. Jeffries Field inside Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

On April 21, the university celebrated surpassing the fund-raising goal of $1.78 million by raising a total of $3 million over the past four years.

Keisha Campbell has been appointed interim director of athletics.

Campbell is an SC State University Athletics Hall of Famer, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference player of the year and MEAC All-Time Team member. She previously served as head women’s basketball coach at SC State University, was athletics director for Hampton University and worked as director of championships for the NCAA.