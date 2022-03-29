D-O star makes Carolina official

Denmark-Olar senior guard Zachary Davis was joined by friends and family as he signed to play basketball with the University of South Carolina Tuesday.

Despite a recent coaching change, Davis has remained committed to the Gamecocks and was scheduled to meet with Lamont Paris Tuesday afternoon. Davis said he is happy to have the process completed, and is excited to get started.

"It's been a good experience," Davis said of his recruitment. "It's like a dream come true (to be able to play at South Carolina). I'm ready to get on campus and just start hooping."

Along with a coaching change, South Carolina has had six current players from its roster enter the transfer portal as of Wednesday.

"(Coach) Paris contacted me the second day he was here," Davis said. "We've been in constant contact ever since. There are a number of guys leaving, and I really wanted to play with some of them, but they have to do what's best for them. I feel like this could be an opportunity for me to come in and compete right away."

Davis recently took part in the Carolinas Classic where he represented the state against an all-star team from North Carolina. Davis finished the game as the second-leading scorer with 15 points.

"It will be a new team, a new coach and a new environment," Davis said. "I feel like if I do the things I need to do, then there will be a spot for me."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0