TCU eliminates Virginia with 4-3 win Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sam Stoutenborough and two relievers limited Virginia to five hits and Cole Fontenelle drove in two runs as TCU eliminated the Cavaliers from the College World Series with a 4-3 win. The Horned Frogs will try to extend their stay when they play Tuesday against the loser of Sunday night’s game between Florida and Oral Roberts. Virginia lost a second straight one-run game and went 0-2 for the first time in six CWS appearances. Five of the first six CWS games have been decided by one run.

LSU beats SEC rival Tennessee 6-3 Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Paul Skenes struck out 12 and carried a shutout into the eighth inning before Tennessee broke through, and LSU held on to beat its SEC rival 6-3 in the College World Series. Skenes' fastball touched 100 mph throughout as he ran his season strikeout total to 200. That made him the first college pitcher to reach that mark since 2011. LSU will play Wake Forest on Monday night. The Volunteers will meet Stanford in an elimination game. LSU's Brayden Jobert finished a single short of hitting for the cycle and Gavin Dugas homered for the third time in four games.

Wake Forest gets 3-2 win over Stanford Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Danny Corona hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning to roust a dormant Wake Forest offense and the Demon Deacons opened their first College World Series in 68 years with a 3-2 win over Stanford. The No. 1 national seed Deacons were held to three hits and one run before storms in the area caused a 1-hour, 28-minute delay in the seventh inning. When play resumed, the Deacons were able to squeeze out enough production to win their first game in Omaha since they won the national championship in 1955.

Florida comes from behind to beat Virginia 6-5 Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jac Caglianone scored the winning run on Luke Heyman’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth and Florida rallied to beat Virginia 6-5 in the College World Series. The Gators tied it on homers by Ty Evans and Wyatt Langford. That set the stage for the Gators' 21st come-from-behind win of the season and fourth walk-off. They will play Oral Roberts on Sunday night for control of their bracket. Virginia plays TCU in an elimination game in the afternoon.

Oral Roberts gets a 6-5 win over TCU Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Blaze Brothers hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning after an Oral Roberts pitching meltdown in the eighth and the Golden Eagles opened the College World Series with a 6-5 win over TCU. The Eagles are the lowest seed to make it to Omaha since 2012. Drew Stahl’s RBI single pulled ORU within 5-3 and then Brothers drove an 0-1 pitch to left for his first homer since May 24. Oral Roberts is in the CWS for the first time in 45 years. The Eagles won for the 24th time in 25 games.