Crosby steps down as football coach at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Kevin Crosby will not be returning as head coach of the Orangeburg-Wilkinson football team after resigning from the position Friday.

"It was just time for a change," Crosby said Wednesday. "Right now I don't have any definite plans, everything is up in the air."

Crosby was preparing for his fifth season with the Bruins. During his tenure, Crosby led O-W to a record of 20-20 and three appearances in the SCHSL state playoffs.

Crosby said he talked with the team about his departure and will continue to stay on staff until the end of the school year.

"We still have the weight room open for the kids," Crosby said. "We're continuing to get ready, and hopefully (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) will have someone ready to go before spring practice begins."

The job officially came open Monday, and O-W athletics director Cedrick Simpson said it has been posted on the district's website and with the S.C. High School League.

Crosby said he did not make a recommendation as to whom the school should select, but said there are many capable coaches on staff and guys from outside the program that are interested in the position.

Crosby said the biggest thing he will miss about O-W is players.

"We have some great kids (at O-W)," Crosby said. "It's been wonderful watching those eighth-graders we started with grow up to be seniors, and to see the younger players just getting started."

Prior to Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Crosby spent 10 years as head coach of the Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raiders, where he won five region championships.

