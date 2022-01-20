Corey Crosby takes over as Bamberg-Ehrhardt football coach; Williams staying as AD

Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s Robert Williams announced Thursday he would be stepping down as head football coach of the Red Raiders.

Williams, who also serves as the schools athletics director and softball coach, said football was taking up the majority of his time.

“I want to concentrate more on the AD part of this job,” Williams said. “With me having to spend so much time with football, I felt the other sports were getting short-changed.”

Williams, who will continue to be the AD and softball coach, spent four seasons as head coach of the Red Raider football team. He amassed a record of 39-8, including two region championships and the 2021 Lower State championship.

“I want to thank the coaches I have worked with these last four seasons,” Williams said. “They did a bunch of the work, I was just the figurehead. The kids did everything we’ve asked them to do, and made this job pretty easy. It’s time to let someone else run the ship.”

That someone is former defensive coordinator Corey Crosby. With a recommendation from Williams, Crosby was presented to Bamberg-Ehrhardt Principal Dennis Ulmer and approved by the Bamberg School District 1 board.

Crosby worked 10 years as defensive coordinator at Bamberg-Ehrhardt before taking the head-coaching job at Blackville-Hilda High School in 2018. After one season, Crosby returned to B-E to become defensive coordinator for Williams.

“This is a blessing,” Crosby said Thursday. “I’m not really big on the title thing, I just like the work. (Coach) Williams gave me the opportunity to come home (after coaching at Blackville-Hilda) and I couldn’t pass that up. (B-E) has a great family here, a great support system.”

Crosby said he learned a lot from Williams and former B-E coach Kevin Crosby. Crosby talked about having a team where coaches and players all strive to reach the high level of leadership.

“(Kevin) took the Bamberg-Ehrhardt program to a high level, and (Robert) kept it great,” Crosby said. “We have to take it from great to elite. Elite means top level, and the only way we’re going to get there is we have to work. That’s what I told our coaches today, and Monday when our kids get back to school, that will be the message, to be elite.”

In his one season with Blackville-Hilda, Crosby finished 8-3 and advanced to the second round of the Class A playoffs.

“It was hard to give it up,” Crosby said. “I felt like we had the program set up for success; we could have won a bunch of games.”

Crosby said he will continue to coach linebackers and have a hand in the defense, but Red Raider fans shouldn’t expect a lot of changes.

“We’re going to continue to run the football, that’s what we do,” Crosby said. “We have to find a way to attack the outside, and spread out (defenses) a little more. We have some good athletes coming up, so we will try to get them in space. I like to look outside the box, but I’m not a coach that likes to micromanage. I have a great staff.”

Despite stepping down, Williams said he still plans to stroll along the sidelines each Friday this fall.

“I learned a lot from (Williams),” Crosby said. “I admire how he would manage the day-to-day operations along with the players. He is great at finding the small things, the details, that’s why I’m glad he’ll still be around.”

