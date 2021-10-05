Column: Tiger Woods brings it home, a quarter century later

"Everything has been Tiger, Tiger," an exasperated Fred Funk said earlier in the week after an opening 62 put him atop the leaderboard but barely got a mention in the morning newspaper. "They kind of forget about everyone else out here."

On this day no one else really mattered. Not Fred Funk. Certainly not Ronnie Black, who held the final round lead and will forever hold a historical footnote in golf.

I was following Woods as he moved into contention, covering the tournament for The Associated Press. He would shoot 63 in the second round, despite a second shot from well right of the 16th fairway that went into the water on the par-5 hole.

He yelled a profanity to no one in particular as he watched the ball disappear.

In a sign of things to come, Woods simply overpowered the TPC Summerlin course on the weekend. He eagled the third hole in his final round, and on the ninth hit a 6-iron into green of the par-5 hole while playing partner Keith Fergus hit two drivers and was still short.

Fans had never seen anything like it before. Woods was crushing drives into places his fellow competitors didn't even have on their yardage books.

A new era in golf had suddenly arrived. The fans didn't need any encouragement to hop aboard.