W-S State wins CIAA men's title

BALTIMORE -- Winston-Salem State is the 2023 CIAA men's basketball champion after a big second-half run helped the No. 5 seed reclaim control and defeat No. 6 seed Lincoln (Pa.) 62-57 in the title game at CFG Bank Arena on Saturday.

The championship is the 13th in the Rams' storied basketball history, including two under head coach Cleo Hill Jr. The win also earned the Rams (21-8 overall) an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II playoffs in the Atlantic Region.

"You cannot come [to Winston-State Salem] and not expect to win division championships and conference championships and advance to the NCAA Tournament," Hill said. "It's just part of the deal when you are a coach here or a player here."

Led by 14 points from Samage Teel and 11 each from Jaylon Gibson and Jon Hicklin, the Rams staved off a late comeback from a feisty Lincoln team that was making its first appearance in the championship game.

Jaylen Alston, named Food Lion Tournament MVP, added eight points for the Rams.

Elizabeth City State wins women's title

BALTIMORE -- No. 5 seed Elizabeth City State relied on its stingy defense to top No. 6 seed Shaw 55-40 for its first-ever CIAA women’s basketball title at CFG Bank Arena on Saturday.

With the victory, the Vikings (20-10 overall) earned the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Division II Tournament in the Atlantic Region. Shaw, which vying for its 12th CIAA title, ended its season at 18-14 overall.

This was the Vikings' second straight trip to the finals after falling to Lincoln (Pa.) last season, and ECSU made the most of it – thanks to its defense.