SPARTANBURG – The Wofford College football program announced the signings of twelve student-athletes to National Letters of Intent during the early signing period that began on Wednesday.
The Terriers will welcome seven players on offense and five players on defense. The student-athletes are from four different states, including five from Georgia and four from South Carolina.
On offense, the seven players include two offensive linemen, one running back, one wide receiver, two tight ends and a quarterback. On defense, the five players include two linebackers, two defensive backs and one lineman.
“We are really excited about our 2020 recruiting class,” said head coach Josh Conklin. “We added good depth at critical positions - and continue to strengthen the roster from top to bottom. Our coaching staff does a phenomenal job of identifying talented players who possess the character and make-up you must have to pursue excellence at Wofford.”
Tight ends Wyatt Bartkowiak (Inman. S.C.) and Dillon Drooze (Roebuck, S.C.) signed for the offense. Offensive linemen Cecil fisher III (Decatur, Ga.) and Briggs Kearse (Blacksville, S.C.) are joined by running back Ryan Ingram (Stone Mountain, Ga.). Wide receiver Garrett Vernon (Elkin, N.C.) and quarterback Trey Baker (Raleigh, N.C.) round out the offense.
On defense, the newcomers include defensive lineman Chuck Smith IV (Suwanee, Ga.). The linebackers include John Boyles (Traverse City, Michigan) and Harrison Morgan (Easley, S.C.). John Michael DiRoberto (Roswell, Ga.) and Cario Googer (Atlanta, Ga.) join the secondary.
The regular signing period will begin on February 5, 2020. The Terriers are also expected to begin spring practice on February 5 in preparation for the 2020 season.
The eligibility of all student-athletes is contingent upon admission to Wofford College and compliance with all NCAA rules, including registration with the NCAA Eligibility Center.
2020 Wofford Football Newcomers
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown / High School
Trey Baker QB 6-2 170 Raleigh, N.C. / Leesville Road
Wyatt Bartkowiak TE 6-4 215 Inman, S.C. / Boiling Springs
John Boyles LB 6-3 225 Traverse City, Mich. / Episcopal (Va.)
John Michael DiRoberto DB 5-11 176 Roswell, Ga. / Roswell
Dillon Drooze TE 6-3 240 Roebuck, S.C. / Dorman
Cecil Fisher III OL 6-3 285 Decatur, Ga. / Columbia
Cario Googer DB 5-9 170 Atlanta, Ga. / Mays
Ryan Ingram RB 5-11 200 Stone Mountain, Ga. / Stephenson
Briggs Kearse OL 6-4 285 Blackville, S.C. / Barnwell
Harrison Morgan OLB 6-3 205 Easley, S.C. / Wren
Chuck Smith IV DL 6-2 250 Suwanee, Ga. / North Gwinnett
Garrett Vernon WR 6-2 185 Elkin, N.C. / East Wilkes
Trey Baker (6-2, 170, Raleigh, N.C.) was a three-year letterman at quarterback for Leesville Road High School and coach Ben Kolstad. As a senior led the team to a 13-1 record and was state runner-up in 4AA. Threw for 1,976 yards and 19 touchdowns to earn All-Conference honors. During his junior year he threw for 2,341 yards and 22 touchdowns, along with 568 rushing yards and nine touchdowns to earn All-Region honors. He also was a four-year starter on the baseball team. Both parents were student-athletes at Appalachian State, with his father playing football and his mom playing tennis.
Wyatt Bartkowiak (6-4, 215, Inman, S.C.) played tight end at Boiling Springs High School for coach Rick Tate. As a junior he had 250 receiving yards but was injured his senior season. As a sophomore he had twelve touchdowns. He also played basketball and ran sprints on the track and field team. His father played on the offensive line at East Tennessee State.
John Boyles (6-3, 255, Traverse City, Michigan) played the last two seasons at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia for coach Mark Moroz. During his senior season he played five games at linebacker with 25 tackles and played six games at wide receiver with 18 receptions for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was named first team All-IAC and voted team MVP. He played in five games at linebacker as a junior with 34 tackles and ten tackles for loss. As a freshman and sophomore, he played at Elk Rapids High School. He also lettered four seasons in basketball along with two letters in lacrosse.
John Michael DiRoberto (5-11, 176, Roswell, Georgia) was a four-year letterman at Roswell High School for coach Matt Kemper. As a senior safety he had 68 tackles which ranked second on the team and scored two touchdowns, earning first team All-Region honors. During his junior season he had 50 tackles in six games and was named honorable mention All-Region.
Dillon Drooze (6-3, 240, Roebuck, S.C.) was a three-year letterman at tight end for head coach David Gutshaw at Dorman High School where he won three region titles and two Upper State Championships. As a senior he had 13 catches for 193 yards and had three touchdowns to earn All-State honors. During his junior season he had seven catches for 117 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Cecil Fisher III (6-3, 285, Decatur, Georgia) played left tackle at Columbia High School for coach Brian Montgomery. He earned All-Region and All-County honors as a senior, with the team posting a 5-5 record. During his junior season he played on the offensive line and at tight end. His older brother played football at the University of Minnesota.
Cario Googer (5-9, 170, Atlanta, Georgia) played defensive back last season at Benjamin Mays High School for coach Nineta Battle, with the team posting a 10-2 record. He had 61 tackles, two interceptions and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. He played his first three seasons at Maynard Jackson High School, recording seven interceptions and 33 tackles as a junior. The seven interceptions set a school record as he was named All-Region. He also competed in the triple jump and 4x100 relay on the track team.
Ryan Ingram (5-11, 200, Stone Mountain, Georgia) was a running back at Stephenson High School for coach Ron Gartell and won two region championships. During his senior season he had 147 carries for 862 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per carry to earn second team All-Region honors. As a junior he had 116 carries for 677 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also ran track and played baseball.
Briggs Kearse (6-4, 285, Blacksville, S.C.) played both offensive and defensive line at Barnwell High School for coach Dwayne Garrick. The team was 14-1 in 2019 and 13-1 in 2018, winning two region titles and two Lower State Championships. He was named All-State and All-Region during his sophomore, junior and senior years. As a senior he had 65 knockdown blocks. He also competed on the track and field team, earning All-Region honors in the discus.
Harrison Morgan (6-3, 205, Easley, S.C.) was a linebacker and defensive back at Wren High School for coach Jeff Tate. As a senior he had 84 tackles, eight interceptions and 301 all-purpose yards. He earned first team All-State and first team All-Region honors as the team was 13-2 and won the state 4A Championship, in which he was named the defensive MVP. During his junior year he had 92 tackles and four interceptions.
Chuck Smith IV (6-2, 250, Suwanee, Georgia) was a two-year starter on the defensive line at North Gwinnett High School for coach Bill Stewart. During his senior season he recorded 53 tackles, ten quarterback hurries, 11.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss to be named second team All-Gwinnett County. As a junior he had 29 tackles which included a pair of sacks. During his sophomore season the team won the 7A state championship. His father played defensive end and the University of Tennessee and for the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.
Garrett Vernon (6-2, 185, Elkin, N.C.) was a two-year starter at wide receiver for East Wilkes High School and coach Jonathan Wilmoth. As a senior he had 31 catches for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding 86 carries for 1,007 yards and 18 touchdowns to earn All-Conference honors. During his junior season he had 17 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns, along with 20 carries for 460 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also ran sprints on the track team.
