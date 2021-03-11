Winthrop going back to NCAA Tournament

Ricky Clemons opened the scoring in the game with a little jumper in the lane. The Eagles responded as Charles Falden drilled a three after a couple of ball fakes. Following a Campbell miss, Kyle Zunic dropped in a three for an early 6-2 lead. With the game tied 10-10 with 14:46 left the Eagles scored six straight points and a few minutes later pushed the lead to eight points on a D.J. Burns Jr. jumper. Jordan Whitfield and Clemons hit jumpers to cut the deficit in half with 6:29 to play in the half. The Eagles pushed their lead to eight points again after Russell Jones Jr. scored off the drive. The Camels answered with an 8-2 run as Whitfield scored four of the points including a layup off a steal as he jumped a passing lane in the back court and scored to make it a two point game. It was a two point game with 1:23 left but the Eagles scored the final four points for a 32-26 lead t the break as all four points came off jumpers by Burns Jr. Winthrop shot 48 percent in the half while Campbell shot 37 percent.