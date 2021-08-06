Wilson, Staley going for gold in women's hoops final

In their first Olympics as head coach and player, Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson will play in the gold medal game.
Team USA cruised to a 79-59 win over Serbia in the semifinals. The Americans struggled offensively at times, but a stifling defense shut down Serbia.
Wilson had nine points and three rebounds in the game. It was her lowest output in Tokyo, as Staley was content to rest her starters in the second half in anticipation of the quick turnaround for the gold medal game. It was the second game in a row Staley was able to rest Wilson, and in many ways it was a familiar “survive and advance” game from the NCAA tournament.
“I thought we did a tremendous job defensively, just making it really hard for the Serbian team to get off clean looks,” Staley said. “Offensively I just thought we put enough points on the scoreboard to win. It wasn't as clean and fluid as we would like. But at this stage of the game, you're going to have to win a lot of different ways, and we found a way to win.”
Team USA will play Japan in the gold medal game Saturday night at 10:30 pm eastern. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed on NBCOlympics.com. Japan defeated France to make the final.
Team USA beat both Japan and France in the group stage, but each game was closer than anticipated. Wilson put Team USA on her back in the group stage, leading the Americans in scoring and emerging as the go-to player in the fourth quarter of three close games.
In the second game of the Olympics, USA beat Japan 86-69. The undersized Japanese team gave the Americans fits, especially on the perimeter. The Japanese guards were too quick for the United States and were able to get to the rim on precise cutting and passing or get wide-open looks from three. Team USA was able to wear down Japan, getting 20 points and 10 rebounds from Wilson and 15 points and 13 rebounds from Breanna Stewart.
In the final game of the group stage USA beat France 93-82. USA struggled to pull away from France, and Staley leaned hard on Wilson in the fourth quarter. Wilson had 22 points and 7 rebounds in the win. France had to win or lose by less than 14 to advance to the elimination round, and towards the end of the game they milked the clock to stay within that margin, not trying to come back to win.
Win or lose, Wilson will join Shannon Johnson as the only two former Gamecocks to medal in the Olympics, and she will hope to join Johnson (2004) in winning gold.
Staley already has three gold medals as a player, plus two as an assistant coach. In her career with USA Basketball as a player, assistant coach, and head coach, which stretches back 25-plus years, Staley has never lost a game in the Olympics.