Wilson, Staley going for gold in women's hoops final

In their first Olympics as head coach and player, Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson will play in the gold medal game.

Team USA cruised to a 79-59 win over Serbia in the semifinals. The Americans struggled offensively at times, but a stifling defense shut down Serbia.

Wilson had nine points and three rebounds in the game. It was her lowest output in Tokyo, as Staley was content to rest her starters in the second half in anticipation of the quick turnaround for the gold medal game. It was the second game in a row Staley was able to rest Wilson, and in many ways it was a familiar “survive and advance” game from the NCAA tournament.

“I thought we did a tremendous job defensively, just making it really hard for the Serbian team to get off clean looks,” Staley said. “Offensively I just thought we put enough points on the scoreboard to win. It wasn't as clean and fluid as we would like. But at this stage of the game, you're going to have to win a lot of different ways, and we found a way to win.”

Team USA will play Japan in the gold medal game Saturday night at 10:30 pm eastern. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed on NBCOlympics.com. Japan defeated France to make the final.