WATCH NOW: NFF issues report on college football

National Football Foundation Chairman Archie Manning released the following statement:
"Greetings from the National Football Foundation! I hope this letter finds you and your family safe and well.
"The 2019 season marked a sensational year for the NFF and college football, including:
- Celebrating college football's 150th anniversary.
- Inducting the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame Class at the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner.
- Putting on more than 250 events at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
- Securing Mazda as presenting sponsor of the Campbell Trophy, who joined longtime partner Fidelity Investments in greatly expanding our efforts to celebrate the scholar-athlete ideal.
- Adding three new NFF chapters to the 120 outposts nationwide.
"Amassing 110,878 followers for our award-winning Football Matters initiative who have consumed more than 7.9 million minutes of content.
"The months of April and May have traditionally been a time of outreach for the NFF. The opportunity to highlight our accomplishments, break down the present state of the game, and discuss the issues of the day is needed and not taken for granted. However, the COVID-19 crisis has changed the dynamics for everyone, everywhere. So, in lieu of our presence at the traditional spring meetings and other offseason events, we have created the following overview of our initiatives, which we will work diligently to expand in 2020.
"From coast-to-coast, football stands at the center of campus life, and our great game will play a pivotal role as our country begins to return to normal. As we all continue to plan for the unknown during the next few months, one thing is for certain: we will play again, and the NFF will – as always – work with you to shine a light on everything right with our great game."
