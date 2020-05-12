WATCH NOW: NFF issues report on college football

"The months of April and May have traditionally been a time of outreach for the NFF. The opportunity to highlight our accomplishments, break down the present state of the game, and discuss the issues of the day is needed and not taken for granted. However, the COVID-19 crisis has changed the dynamics for everyone, everywhere. So, in lieu of our presence at the traditional spring meetings and other offseason events, we have created the following overview of our initiatives, which we will work diligently to expand in 2020.