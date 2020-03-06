Voorhees women heading for NAIA National Championship as an 8 seed
Voorhees women heading for NAIA National Championship as an 8 seed

DENMARK --  The Voorhees College women’s basketball team will be the No. 8 seed in the Liston Bracket for the 2020 National Association Intercollegiate Athletics Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship beginning Wednesday, March 11.

During the recent 2020 NAIA Bracket Reveal Party, the Lady Tigers learned they will play Marian University, the No. 1 seed in the bracket, in the first round of the tournament, which will be held at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Voorhees, one of 32 teams to qualify for the event, will face the No. 2-ranked Lady Knights at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.

Head coach Edward Glover said it has been a while since the Lady Tigers have made it to the NAIA national tournament field. “It’s a proud moment right now for the Voorhees women’s basketball program as we have reclaimed our right to compete at the NAIA national level.

“For many years we competed in several different conferences that had one automatic bid and at times competed with no automatic bid for winning the conference tournament title, but when the Association of Independent Institutions merged into one conference about three years ago, it was a chance to get back in the national tournament picture.”

Senior guard Ca'washa Ceasar, who is No. 5 in the country in steals with 98, said to end her final basketball season at Voorhees by qualifying for the national tournament is a dream come true.

“This is going to be a great experience for my team and me. We are going to work hard in these next couple of days to prepare for one of the biggest moments in our college athletic career,” Ceasar said. “I want to thank my team, Coach Glover for everything. Let’s bring this trophy back home.”

Sophomore center Ashley Johnson, who is averaging 13.4 points per game and is ranked in the top 10 nationally in field goal percentage at 57.4, called appearing in the national tournament a blessing for a team that did not start the season strong. The squad got better as the season progressed and won 16 of its last 20 games through the conference championship.

“We may have fallen short, but now have a golden opportunity to make up for it,” Johnson said. “As a sophomore, I am truly blessed to be able to have a chance to win a national championship and be part of a winning team and supportive institution. Last year I missed the conference tournament due to an injury, but I feel that this year we are ready to take it to another level, give it our all and leave everything on the court,” Johnson said.

Charlene Johnson, vice president for student affairs and athletics director, said she attributed the women’s run to the championship to commitment and dedication.

“Voorhees has a strong athletics program and this year, through hard work and dedication, our women’s team has battled its way into the NAIA national championship tournament,” Johnson said. “The Lady Tigers have demonstrated that they are prepared to compete against the NAIA’s best and I’m confident they will do well and represent our school in an outstanding manner.”

The Lady Tigers are ranked No. 5 in offensive rebounds and No. 6 in total steals in the country.

