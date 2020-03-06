Voorhees women heading for NAIA National Championship as an 8 seed

“This is going to be a great experience for my team and me. We are going to work hard in these next couple of days to prepare for one of the biggest moments in our college athletic career,” Ceasar said. “I want to thank my team, Coach Glover for everything. Let’s bring this trophy back home.”

Sophomore center Ashley Johnson, who is averaging 13.4 points per game and is ranked in the top 10 nationally in field goal percentage at 57.4, called appearing in the national tournament a blessing for a team that did not start the season strong. The squad got better as the season progressed and won 16 of its last 20 games through the conference championship.

“We may have fallen short, but now have a golden opportunity to make up for it,” Johnson said. “As a sophomore, I am truly blessed to be able to have a chance to win a national championship and be part of a winning team and supportive institution. Last year I missed the conference tournament due to an injury, but I feel that this year we are ready to take it to another level, give it our all and leave everything on the court,” Johnson said.

Charlene Johnson, vice president for student affairs and athletics director, said she attributed the women’s run to the championship to commitment and dedication.