Voorhees wins title, qualifies for NAIA tourney

DENMARK -- The Voorhees College Tigers recently captured the 2021 Association of Independent Institution (A.I.I.) men’s basketball title with a 68-60 win over the College of the Ozarks Bobcats.

The title was the second in three years for Voorhees, which used a strong second half start to pull away from the Bobcats for the win and championship.

The victory also earned the Tigers one of the A.I.I.’s automatic bids to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national tournament, which will be held in the upcoming weeks.

Junior forward Joell Davis led the Tiger effort with 23 points. Sophomore guard Hector Rosario added 14 points, while junior point guard Tawon Buie and senior forward Statan Levine each scored 13 in the victory for Voorhees.

Several Tiger players, elated with the win and championship, expressed their feelings after capturing the title.

“Winning a championship is a good feeling,” said Levine, a Charleston native, “but winning a championship as a family feels great.”

Buie, a Ladson native, said he earlier faced the pressure of competing in the A.I.I. championship and expressed his joy in taking the title home to Voorhees and Denmark.