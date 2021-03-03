Voorhees wins title, qualifies for NAIA tourney

DENMARK -- The Voorhees College Tigers recently captured the 2021 Association of Independent Institution (A.I.I.) men’s basketball title with a 68-60 win over the College of the Ozarks Bobcats.
The title was the second in three years for Voorhees, which used a strong second half start to pull away from the Bobcats for the win and championship.
The victory also earned the Tigers one of the A.I.I.’s automatic bids to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national tournament, which will be held in the upcoming weeks.
Junior forward Joell Davis led the Tiger effort with 23 points. Sophomore guard Hector Rosario added 14 points, while junior point guard Tawon Buie and senior forward Statan Levine each scored 13 in the victory for Voorhees.
Several Tiger players, elated with the win and championship, expressed their feelings after capturing the title.
“Winning a championship is a good feeling,” said Levine, a Charleston native, “but winning a championship as a family feels great.”
Buie, a Ladson native, said he earlier faced the pressure of competing in the A.I.I. championship and expressed his joy in taking the title home to Voorhees and Denmark.
“We work hard to do what is necessary to develop ourselves, improve our skill set, and love of the game,” Buie said. “It’s great to be going home with the championship trophy.”
Head men’s basketball coach Cabral Huff said in a season of adaptability and flexibility, this great group of young men battled until the end, rising above adversity to capture the crown. “The credit goes directly to these great young athletes who we have pushed pass their comfort zones, and the staff (Coach James Williams and Coach John Oldham) for their help,” Huff said.
“Our theme this season was ‘Focused Intensity over Time multiplied by God Equals Unstoppable Momentum,’" he said. “The A.I.I. Conference tournament was a culmination of that momentum these guys had believing, loving and sacrificing for the brother next to them.”
Vice President for Student Affairs and Director of Athletics Charlene Johnson said she is always proud when the Department of Athletics can shine for excelling in one of the various crafts found at Voorhees College.
“Our men’s basketball team is second to none and I know with Coach Huff’s leadership, they will be well-prepared to compete in the NAIA national tournament,” Johnson said.