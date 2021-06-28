Voorhees, DTC host Summer Explosion

DENMARK -- The Voorhees College men’s basketball program, in conjunction with the Denmark Technical College basketball program, recently held the first Denmark Summer Explosion Team Camp, a two-day event held on both campuses.

The event was created as an opportunity for high school players and teams to see both campuses and provide both men’s basketball programs a chance to do some talent evaluations. In addition, the Denmark Summer Explosion was a way to showcase the City of Denmark.

Basketball media outlets such as the Love of the Game Podcast, Hoops Hidden Gems and Prep Hoops Georgia also provided exposure for the players and programs. Over the two-day camp, more than 30 teams participated in more than 40 games.

Voorhees head men’s basketball coach Cabral Huff said the Denmark summer exploration was an excellent chance for high school programs to see what Voorhees offers young college-bound student-athletes.

“I am extremely pleased with the turnout and the support as we had teams from all over South Carolina and Georgia to participate. I want to give a huge thanks to the Voorhees and Denmark Tech administrations for allowing Coach Payne and me the opportunity to put on a first-class event.”