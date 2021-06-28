 Skip to main content
Voorhees, DTC host Summer Explosion
Voorhees, DTC host Summer Explosion

Voorhees hoops camp

Voorhees basketball coach Cabral Huff poses with the team from Aquinas High School in Augusta, Ga., one of more than 30 teams participating in the Denmark Summer Explosion Team Camp.

 Special to The T&D

DENMARK -- The Voorhees College men’s basketball program, in conjunction with the Denmark Technical College basketball program, recently held the first Denmark Summer Explosion Team Camp, a two-day event held on both campuses.

The event was created as an opportunity for high school players and teams to see both campuses and provide both men’s basketball programs a chance to do some talent evaluations. In addition, the Denmark Summer Explosion was a way to showcase the City of Denmark.

Basketball media outlets such as the Love of the Game Podcast, Hoops Hidden Gems and Prep Hoops Georgia also provided exposure for the players and programs. Over the two-day camp, more than 30 teams participated in more than 40 games.

Voorhees head men’s basketball coach Cabral Huff said the Denmark summer exploration was an excellent chance for high school programs to see what Voorhees offers young college-bound student-athletes.

“I am extremely pleased with the turnout and the support as we had teams from all over South Carolina and Georgia to participate. I want to give a huge thanks to the Voorhees and Denmark Tech administrations for allowing Coach Payne and me the opportunity to put on a first-class event.”

Denmark Tech Director of Athletics and head men’s basketball coach Andre Payne said the camp was outstanding and it allowed local high schools to perform and compete. “It was great for both intuitions to have the talent come to us. Thank you to Coach Huff for this brilliant idea, and I look forward to partnering with him in the future.”

Voorhees Director of Athletics and Vice President for Student Affairs Charlene Johnson said the camp was about partnerships and community outreach. “Both coaches had an opportunity to help these young men build their skill set and show them what Denmark is made of with insight on Tiger talent.”

