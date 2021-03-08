Voorhees celebrates NAIA tourney bid

Freshman guard Ezekiel Williamsonbey from Orlando, Fla., said, to reach the NAIA national tournament as a freshman is like hitting the lottery for millions. “I cannot wait for my team and I to put it all out on the line."

Senior forward Bryce Williams from Murfreesboro, Tenn., said he is very blessed to be able to go to the national tournament. “COVID-19 has been a blessing and a curse as ironically it has been a blessing because it helped us grow as a team to reach this point and a curse because we had to do a lot of things differently this season. In my last year, what better way to end my college basketball career.”

Charlene Johnson, vice president for student affairs and director of athletics, said the extra work the team put into this year despite some of the obstacles they faced due to the pandemic, is commendable.

“Thank you to the entire team, coaches and athletics department for all they have done this season.”

The Tigers strength of schedule ranked No. 14 in all of the NAIA and their rating percentage index was No. 1 in the Association of Independent Institutions Conference.

