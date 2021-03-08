Voorhees celebrates NAIA tourney bid

DENMARK -- Voorhees College men’s basketball team will be the No. 3 seed in the Wichita Kansas Bracket for the 2021 National Association Intercollegiate Athletics men’s basketball national championship beginning March 12.
During the recent virtual 2021 NAIA Bracket Reveal Show, it was revealed the Tigers will play the Bethel College Threshers, the No. 2 seed in the bracket, in the first round of the tournament to be held in Kansas City, Mo.
The Tigers, one of the 48 teams to qualify for the nationals, will face the Threshers on Friday, March 12, at 7 p.m.
Head men’s basketball coach Cabral Huff said he is excited about the opportunity for the team to represent at the national tournament for Voorhees College.
“I think back to Jan. 4 when this team got together, and where we are now. I am ecstatic for Voorhees and the basketball program,” Huff said.
Huff added, “This team stayed the course with no excuses. So personally coming in and winning the conference title in my first year coaching at Voorhees sets the program's tone and standard. Still, in reality, it is about the student-athletes along with my staff setting the foundation of the Tiger Vision culture.”
Two team members offered their thoughts on achieving such a milestone at the end of the season.
Freshman guard Ezekiel Williamsonbey from Orlando, Fla., said, to reach the NAIA national tournament as a freshman is like hitting the lottery for millions. “I cannot wait for my team and I to put it all out on the line."
Senior forward Bryce Williams from Murfreesboro, Tenn., said he is very blessed to be able to go to the national tournament. “COVID-19 has been a blessing and a curse as ironically it has been a blessing because it helped us grow as a team to reach this point and a curse because we had to do a lot of things differently this season. In my last year, what better way to end my college basketball career.”
Charlene Johnson, vice president for student affairs and director of athletics, said the extra work the team put into this year despite some of the obstacles they faced due to the pandemic, is commendable.
“Thank you to the entire team, coaches and athletics department for all they have done this season.”
The Tigers strength of schedule ranked No. 14 in all of the NAIA and their rating percentage index was No. 1 in the Association of Independent Institutions Conference.