Voorhees alum signs baseball contract

DENMARK -- Voorhees College alum Rodney Goldsmith recently signed a professional baseball contract with the Trinidad Triggers in the PECOS League. Located in Trinidad, Colorado, the PECOS is an independent professional baseball league. It has teams in California, New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, and Texas. The team’s season is scheduled to begin May 23.
Goldsmith received the opportunity after he tried out during a spring training in Houston, where one of the Triggers’ managers recruited him. He said because of the coronavirus, he is not sure when he will start, but nonetheless, he said he is blessed for the opportunity.
“I cannot thank God enough. I took the good with the bad, the bad with the ugly and it is turning out beautifully. I also want to thank everyone who played a part in my journey, special thanks to my many coaches who helped in my development throughout my career,” Goldsmith said.
His career stats are 106 hits, .352 average with 20 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 19 stolen bases and 50 RBIs. He has a .451% slugging percentage.
During most of his Voorhees baseball career, he was coached by former head coach Justin Thomas.
Thomas said it was a pleasure to be Goldsmith's coach during their time together at Voorhees College.
“To watch him grow as a baseball player was great, but to see him become more of a man each year was amazing to witness,” Thomas said. “He was very coachable and well mannered. I’m more than proud of him and I wish him all the best in his professional career.”
Goldsmith graduated from Voorhees in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and was a member of the Voorhees Tigers baseball team.
He is the fourth Voorhees baseball player in the past five years to sign an independent baseball contract. Garrett Mack, Brad Isaac and Angel Guerrero are the others
