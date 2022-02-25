Vooorhees Tigers head to national championship

Voorhees College track and field will send five athletes to the NAIA national championships held in Brookings, South Dakota, beginning this week.

The Tigers have a mix of new and experienced athletes making this year's trip. Junior's Keyana Yeoman and Kenneth Cannon are each making their third trip to nationals.

"I never gave up on myself," Yeoman said. "As a freshman, I tore my ACL and part of my meniscus during a practice, but came back as a sophomore to qualify for nationals. I learned to always keep pushing."

Yeoman said she didn't fare well as a sophomore, and is looking to improve this season.

Cannon said he is feels good heading into nationals, and continues to drop time during each run.

Yeoman qualified for the 60-meter hurdles while Cannon qualified for the 60-meter dash.

Junior Brandy Mackey qualified in both the 60-meter dash and the long jump.

"My season has been going well," Mackey said. "Coming off a COVID year, I wanted to come back strong as a junior."

Mackey said she is nervous heading into the nationals, but her more experienced teammates have given her some good advice.

"(Those who have been to nationals) have helped keep me calm," Mackey said. "They told me to go for it."

Jayda Lowe and Jah'lia Evans are both freshmen who have qualified in their first seasons. Both qualified for the triple jump.

"I've worked hard for this since high school," Lowe said. "It's kind of stressful, because you're going against older athletes, but my teammates told me to keep trying and not give up."

Evans sounds confident as she enters the meet.

"I've always wanted to make nationals," Evans said. "There's no nerves, I'm just ready for the competition."

Hughes said each one of these athletes have put in the extra work to make it this far.

"The ultimate goal is to win and become and All-American," Hughes said. "I just ask them to do the best they can. If they don't win, it's nothing to hang their head about. We just want to represent Voorhees College as best we can."

