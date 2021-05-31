USC No. 2 at home; Old Dominion top seed in Columbia; PC heads to Vandy

South Carolina learned Sunday night that Founders Park would be one of 16 sites for NCAA baseball regionals.

On Monday, the Gamecocks found out they would be the only host team not seeded first in their regional.

South Carolina will welcome Old Dominion, Virginia and Jacksonville to Founders Park for the regional, which will start Friday afternoon.

The Gamecocks are the No. 2 seed with Old Dominion the top seed, the No. 11 overall seed in the tournament.

Each regional field features four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 4, to Monday, June 7 (if necessary).

South Carolina is hosting because Founders was one of the 20 predetermined sites announced by the NCAA earlier this season and Old Dominion was not.

The Gamecocks (33-21, 16-14 SEC) will play the No. 3-seeded Cavaliers Friday while the Monarchs play the No. 4 seed, Jacksonville. Game times will be noon and 7 p.m.

The losers will play in the first game Saturday with the winner's bracket following that one.