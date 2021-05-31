USC No. 2 at home; Old Dominion top seed in Columbia; PC heads to Vandy

South Carolina learned Sunday night that Founders Park would be one of 16 sites for NCAA baseball regionals.
On Monday, the Gamecocks found out they would be the only host team not seeded first in their regional.
South Carolina will welcome Old Dominion, Virginia and Jacksonville to Founders Park for the regional, which will start Friday afternoon.
The Gamecocks are the No. 2 seed with Old Dominion the top seed, the No. 11 overall seed in the tournament.
Each regional field features four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 4, to Monday, June 7 (if necessary).
South Carolina is hosting because Founders was one of the 20 predetermined sites announced by the NCAA earlier this season and Old Dominion was not.
The Gamecocks (33-21, 16-14 SEC) will play the No. 3-seeded Cavaliers Friday while the Monarchs play the No. 4 seed, Jacksonville. Game times will be noon and 7 p.m.
The losers will play in the first game Saturday with the winner's bracket following that one.
The regional is paired with the Fort Worth regional hosted by No. 6 national seed TCU that will include Dallas Baptist, Oregon State and McNeese State.
South Carolina is hosting a regional for the first time since 2016.
PC heads to Vandy
Big South champion Presbyterian learned Monday it will face No. 4 overall seed Vanderbilt in the Blue Hose first appearance in the NCAA Tournament after winning the conference title Saturday over No. 1 seed Campbell.
The Blue Hose will face regional host and No. 4 seed Vanderbilt on Friday at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network from Nashville. The Commodores went 40-15 overall with a 19-10 league record in SEC play this season.
Joining PC and Vanderbilt in Nashville will be Indiana State and Georgia Tech, who will face off in a 1 p.m. matchup on Friday afternoon before PC and Vanderbilt face off at 7 p.m.
Presbyterian finished the year with a 22-21 overall record, including an 18-16 mark in the Big South, and earned the Big South Championship with an 8-5 victory over Campbell on Saturday afternoon.
Arkansas is top seed
Arkansas was rewarded for its dominant run through the Southeastern Conference, landing the No. 1 national seed in the tournament.
The Razorbacks (46-10) won all 10 of their SEC series and wrapped up their first conference tournament championship on Sunday. After losing three straight games in March, the Hogs never lost consecutive games.
The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.
The top eight national seeds are assured of hosting super regionals if they win their regionals.
The national top 16 seeds are Arkansas (46-10), Texas (42-15), Tennessee (45-16), Vanderbilt (40-15), Arizona (40-15), TCU (40-17), Mississippi St. (40-15), Texas Tech (36-15), Stanford (33-14), Notre Dame (30-11), Old Dominion (42-14), Ole Miss (41-19), East Carolina (41-15), Oregon (37-14), Florida (38-20), and Louisiana Tech (40-18).
The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads the way with nine teams selected. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has eight participants, the Pac-12 has six participants and the Big 12 and Conference USA each have four teams in the field.
Grand Canyon, NJIT, MEAC champion Norfolk State and Presbyterian are making their first appearance in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, while Nevada is making its first appearance since 2000.
Florida State has the longest consecutive streak with its 43rd straight appearance.
Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 8 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET). The Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.
The regionals
Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas
#1 Arkansas (46-10) vs. #4 NJIT (26-22), 3 p.m., ESPN3
#2 Nebraska (31-12) vs. #3 Northeastern (36-10), 8 p.m., ESPN3
Austin Regional hosted by Texas
#1 Texas (42-15) vs. #4 Southern U. (20-28), 2 p.m., LHN
#2 Arizona State (32-20) vs. #3 Fairfield (37-3), 7 p.m., ESPN3
Knoxville Regional hosted by Tennessee
#2 Duke (32-20) vs. #3 Liberty (39-14), 12 p.m., ACCN
#1 Tennessee (45-16) vs. #4 Wright State (35-11), 6 p.m., ESPN3
Nashville Regional hosted by Vanderbilt
#2 Georgia Tech (29-23) vs. #3 Indiana State (30-19), 1 p.m., ESPN3
#1 Vanderbilt (40-15) vs. #4 Presbyterian (22-21), 7 p.m., SECN
Tucson Regional hosted by Arizona
#2 Oklahoma State (35-17-1) vs. #3 UC Santa Barbara (39-18), 4 p.m., ESPN3
#1 Arizona (40-15) vs. #4 Grand Canyon (39-19-1), 10 p.m., ESPN3
Fort Worth Regional hosted by TCU
#2 Oregon State (34-22) vs. #3 DBU (37-15), 2 p.m., ESPN3
#1 TCU (40-17) vs. #4 McNeese (32-28), 7 p.m., ESPN3
Starkville Regional hosted by Mississippi State
#1 Mississippi State (40-15) vs. #4 Samford (35-22), 3 p.m., ESPN3
#2 VCU (37-14) vs. #3 Campbell (35-16), 8 p.m., ESPN3
Lubbock Regional hosted by Texas Tech
#1 Texas Tech (36-15) vs. #4 Army West Point (28-23), 12 p.m., ESPNU
#2 UCLA (35-18) vs. #3 North Carolina (27-25), 7 p.m., TBD
Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford
#1 Stanford (33-14) vs. #4 North Dakota State (41-17), 4 p.m., ESPN3
#2 UC Irvine (40-16) vs. #3 Nevada (25-18), 9 p.m., ESPN3
South Bend Regional hosted by Notre Dame
#1 Notre Dame (30-11) vs. #4 Central Michigan (40-16), 1 p.m., ESPN3
#2 UConn (33-17) vs. #3 Michigan (27-17), 7 p.m., ESPN3
Columbia Regional hosted by South Carolina
#2 South Carolina (33-21) vs. #3 Virginia (29-23), 12 p.m., ESPN2
#1 Old Dominion (42-14) vs. #4 Jacksonville (16-32), 7 p.m., ESPN3
Oxford Regional hosted by Ole Miss
#2 Southern Miss (37-19) vs. #3 Florida State (30-22), 3 p.m., ESPNU
#1 Ole Miss (41-19) vs. #4 Southeast Missouri State (30-20), 8 p.m., ESPN3
Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina
#1 East Carolina (41-15) vs. #4 Norfolk State (25-26), 12 p.m., ESPN3
#2 Charlotte (39-19) vs. #3 Maryland (28-16), 6 p.m., ESPN3
Eugene Regional hosted by Oregon
#1 Oregon (37-14) vs. Central Connecticut State (28-13), 5 p.m., ESPN3
#2 Gonzaga (33-17) vs. #3 LSU (34-22), 10 p.m., ESPN3
Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida
#1 Florida (38-20) vs. #4 South Florida (28-27), 12 p.m., SECN
#2 Miami (FL) (32-19) vs. #3 South Alabama (33-20), 5 p.m., ACCN
Ruston Regional hosted by Louisiana Tech
#2 NC State (30-17) vs. #3 Alabama (31-24), 3 p.m., ESPN3
#1 Louisiana Tech (40-18) vs. #4 Rider (23-16), 7 p.m., ESPN3
GamecockCentral.com, Presbyterian Sports Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.