Uiagalelei 1 of 3 Tigers going to ACC Kickoff

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Trevor Lawrence's successor at quarterback will be among Clemson players featured at the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff July 21-22.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the 42 football student-athletes selected by its 14 league schools to attend the event at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C. For the first time, each team will bring three players to the annual media event.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will be joined by:

D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Inland Empire, California

Matt Bockhorst, OG, Cincinnati, Ohio

James Skalski, LB, Sharpsburg, Georgia

ACC Network will be live from the ACC Football Kickoff for the first time for two days of expansive coverage. The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage to date.

Among the offensive players in attendance at ACC Kickoff will be 15 quarterbacks, five wide receivers, four offensive linemen, two tight ends and one running back. Defensively, seven linebackers, five defensive linemen and four defensive backs will attend. Virginia’s Keytaon Thompson is listed as a QB/WR.