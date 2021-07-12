Uiagalelei 1 of 3 Tigers going to ACC Kickoff

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Trevor Lawrence's successor at quarterback will be among Clemson players featured at the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff July 21-22.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the 42 football student-athletes selected by its 14 league schools to attend the event at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C. For the first time, each team will bring three players to the annual media event.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will be joined by:
- D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Inland Empire, California
- Matt Bockhorst, OG, Cincinnati, Ohio
- James Skalski, LB, Sharpsburg, Georgia
ACC Network will be live from the ACC Football Kickoff for the first time for two days of expansive coverage. The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage to date.
Among the offensive players in attendance at ACC Kickoff will be 15 quarterbacks, five wide receivers, four offensive linemen, two tight ends and one running back. Defensively, seven linebackers, five defensive linemen and four defensive backs will attend. Virginia’s Keytaon Thompson is listed as a QB/WR.
Thirteen teams will bring at least one quarterback with Florida State (McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis) and Virginia (Brennan Armstrong and Keytaon Thompson) bringing two.
The ACC Kickoff student-athletes hail from 20 states with seven from Florida, six from North Carolina, four each from Georgia and New Jersey and three from Maryland and Ohio. There are two players from California, and one apiece from Alabama, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Thirteen of 14 ACC teams will return a quarterback this season with starting experience led by Pitt’s Kenny Pickett with 36 career starts and Miami’s King with 33. FSU’s McKenzie Milton started 33 games at UCF before transferring to the Seminoles for the 2021 season.