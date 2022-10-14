TOUCHDOWN CLUB: Video veteran shows how coaches prepare

University of South Carolina Associate Athletic Director of Video Operations Joe Lisle provided a behind-the-scenes look at how college and professional football coaches prepare each week.

Lisle has been with the Gamecocks for 24 years and says his main responsibility is to provide tape for all the coaches on campus.

“I’m in charge of all video for coaches, with a primary responsibility on football,” Lisle told the Orangeburg Touchdown Club on Thursday. “I’m in charge of the televisions at Williams-Brice Stadium and Colonial Life Arena and have built the control system for the meeting rooms.”

Lisle said coaches will spend a majority of their time watching film in order to scout future opponents. SC State head coach Buddy Pough called film the “lifeblood” of modern football.

“Everything we do in football is based around video,” Pough said. “You can’t see everybody all the time, so we tape everything. It gives us a chance to go back and watch it over and over again, that’s how everything is taught. Most of the coaching and teaching is done off tape.”

Lisle was a kicker at Middle Tennessee State and led the nation in field goals as a senior. When he was done playing, MTSU decided to make the switch from film to videotape.

“Coach (James) Donnelly came to me and said the school was buying a system, and he wanted me to run it,” Lisle said. “I was there four years, working third shift at a box factory to make ends meet.”

In 1995, Lisle was hired at the University of Memphis, where he stayed two seasons. Former South Carolina head coach Sparky Woods was on the Memphis staff and recommended Lisle to Brad Scott at South Carolina.

Lisle told a story of having to get film for then-South Carolina head coach Lou Holtz.

“It was right after Sept. 11, 2001, and South Carolina was scheduled to play Mississippi State in the first game back after everything shut down,” Lisle said. “(Coach) Holtz wanted the 1998 game tape featuring Mississippi State and Middle Tennessee, and I didn’t have it. Normally we would put the film on planes, but FedEx was shipping and planes were not running. I drove to Murfreesboro Sunday morning to pick up one game tape, turn around, got back at 3 a.m. and put the film on computer so (Coach) Holtz would have it the next day.”

Lisle showed the club the XOS system that South Carolina uses to scout teams. He showed how the tape is broken down and how coaches can be given tendencies of what each team will do in a certain situation.

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club also recognized its Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week sponsored by The Works Physical Therapy. This week’s offensive player of the week was Calhoun County athlete Justen Brunson while the defensive player of the week was Deiquan Montgomery of Lake Marion.

Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell is scheduled to be the guest speaker at the Touchdown Club’s meeting next Thursday.