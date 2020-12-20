Tide survives test by Florida for SEC title

The two quarterbacks did nothing to hurt their standing as two of the leading Heisman Trophy contenders. Neither did Smith, the Crimson Tide's other top candidate.

After Saturday night's performance, Harris should probably be in the mix as well.

"I'm not worried about that," he said. "The two guys we've got up there now is good enough."

In addition to catching all those passes, Smith came up with a key fumble recovery after Florida's Trey Dean picked off a throw from Jones, snatching the ball away from the intended receiver, only to cough it up on a brutal, blind-side hit by Alabama receiver John Metchie.

Jones threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Smith on the very next play.

Trask was 26 of 40 with a 51-yard scoring pass early on to Kadarius Toney, who finished with eight receptions for 153 yards. The Gators quarterback also hooked up with Trevon Grimes on a 50-yard touchdown throw, in addition to scoring one of his own with a 1-yard run.

Give Florida credit: Coming off a shocking home loss to LSU, the Gators fought to the very end.