Texas claims Directors' Cup; SEC leads with 9 in top 30

Rounding out the top five is Florida with 1121.75 points. The Gators won the men’s tennis title and had six additional top-five finishes – women’s volleyball, women’s gymnastics, men’s swimming and diving, men’s indoor and outdoor track & field and women’s lacrosse,

At the conference level, the SEC leads all Division I conferences with nine institutions finishing in the top 30: Florida at No. 5, Alabama at No. 7, Arkansas at No. 8 and Georgia at No. 10. No other conference placed more than two schools in the top 10.

Other SEC schools ranked in the top 25 were Kentucky at No. 12, LSU at No. 15, Texas A&M at No. 19, Ole Miss at No. 22 and Tennessee at No. 26. The SEC was also the only conference to place all of its member schools in the top 60 of the Directors' Cup standings. South Carolina was No. 56.

Six ACC schools are among the top 25: North Carolina 4th, Virginia 11th, Notre Dame 14th, Florida State 16th, Duke 21st and NC State 23rd.

Ten ACC schools finished among the final top 50, with Virginia Tech placing 32nd, followed by Clemson (36th), Louisville (40th) and Georgia Tech (44th).

Wake Forest (54th), Miami (62nd), Syracuse (64th), Pitt (73rd) and Boston College (74th) followed, placing all 15 ACC member institutions among the top 75.

The Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships.

