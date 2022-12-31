T&D Region top sports headlines from 2022

SC State celebrates championships

Neither poor weather nor illness could keep South Carolina State from celebrating its MEAC and HBCU football championships. Bulldog players and coaches took part in a parade around campus, then took the stage to celebrate with fans after defeating Jackson State in the 2021 Celebration Bowl.

The day concluded with a first look at the 2022 SC State football team during the annual spring game.

Fredrick gets title No. 10

Calhoun County head basketball coach Zam Fredrick led the Saints to a 53-49 victory over Scott’s Branch, giving the legendary coach his 10th career state championship and first since 2016.

“Growing up in Calhoun County, everybody got the same goal. I want to win a ring for Zam Fredrick,” Saints senior Russell Brunson said after the game. Brunson led the team with 21 points.

“I didn’t allow myself to think much about it because I wanted to stay focused,” Fredrick said after the game. “Before the game was not about me, but after the game is.”

Durant selected by Rams

After being named MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and earning Defensive Player of the Game honors in the Celebration Bowl, SC State defensive back Decobie Durant set his sights on the NFL.

Durant participated in the East-West Shrine game in Las Vegas and was invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He would be selected in the fourth round of April’s NFL draft by the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Durant made the 53-man roster and currently leads the team with three interceptionsm, including one returned for a touchdown.

Orangeburg to host a DYB World Series

After hosting multiple Dixie Youth state tournaments, the Orangeburg Recreation Park on North Road was granted a DYB World Series for 2024.

Orangeburg will host the Division I and II Coaches Pitch AA World Series featuring 24 teams from 11 states made up of 7- and 8-year-old players.

“You have a fabulous $18 million complex here, but the number one thing that persuaded me was the emphasis the mayor and all the city staff placed on the youth and the community,” DYB Commissioner Will Wade said. “That’s the number one thing that sold me, the community aspect.”

The World Series is scheduled for July 25-30 in 2024.

Holly Hill Academy three-peats

The Holly Hill Academy football team completed its third-consecutive undefeated season with a 68-20 victory over Wyman King Academy in the SCISA 8-Man state championship.

The Raiders finished the season 12-0 and outscored their opponents by an average of 59-16.

"Every (championship) is special," Holly Hill Academy head coach Michael Nelson said following the win. "I just kept telling (the team) to stay hungry and stay humble, and our guys did it tonight."

Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball makes history

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball team became the first in school history to win a state championship in a women’s sport.

The Lady Red Raiders swept a two-game series from Lewisville, including a dominating 16-0 rout in the final game to clinch the Class A state title.

"It's a huge deal that we made history,” B-E senior Elaney Sanders said after the win. “This has never been done before. It's a dream come true, we immediately burst into tears right after the last out, it means everything to me. I'm so proud to be a Raider."

Claflin softball advances to regional final

After finishing 15-1 in conference play and winning the CIAA softball tournament, the Claflin Lady Panthers earned a spot in the NCAA Division II softball tournament.

As the No. 7 seed, Claflin traveled to Shippensburg, Pa., to take part in a regional at Shippensburg University. The Lady Panthers lost their first game but rallied to eliminate Bloomsburg and host Shippensburg before falling to regional champion Seton Hill.

SC State tennis teams advance to NCAA tournament

The South Carolina State men’s and women’s tennis teams each won the MEAC championship and earned an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs would face the No. 1 overall seed North Carolina in Chapel Hill while the men’s team traveled to Columbia to face the South Carolina Gamecocks.

SCSU athletics makes a change

In August, South Carolina State University decided to part ways with athletics director Stacy Danely. Danley had been with the university since 2017 and had recently overseen the hires of the new men’s and women’s basketball coaches.

SC State named Keisha Campbell interim athletics director. The Hall of Fame player served as head women’s basketball coach at the school and was athletics director at Hampton University.

Williams elected to SC Athletics Hall of Fame

Roberta Williams became the first female athlete from South Carolina State University to be inducted into the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame.

Williams was a member of the 1979 AIWA national championship basketball team. She is SC State’s all-time leading scorer in women’s basketball and a two-time All-American selection.

Williams was a member of the 2020 class, but due to COVID was enshrined this year.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Rose Festival Road Race returns

After a two-year hiatus, runners returned to the streets of Orangeburg for the annual Rose Festival 5K Road Race. Nearly 100 runners took part in the event.

“It’s great to be back out here,” county attorney Jerrod Anderson said. “For someone who is starved for community, this is the antidote. It just feels good to be back in the saddle. It’s normal, but a new normal.”

Ivanka Tolan won the race with a time of 20:49. Mark Bedenbaugh was the top male finisher with a time of 21:26.

Denmark’s Davis signs with Gamecocks

Denmark-Olar basketball standout Zachary Davis signed to play at South Carolina. Davis originally committed to Frank Martin but decided to honor the commitment after meeting with new head coach Lamont Paris.

Davis appeared in 10 of the Gamecocks' first 12 games this season. He’s currently averaging just over two points and two rebounds per game.

Hurricane Ian pushes Bulldogs to Thursday

After opening the season on a Thursday night against Central Florida, South Carolina State football had its road game against South Carolina moved to Thursday due to impending Hurricane Ian.

Duane Nichols opened the game with an interception of South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, and receiver Shaq Davis finished the game with three catches for 62 yards, but the Gamecocks would go on to win 50-10.