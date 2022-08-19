T&D REGION SPORTS: SCSU to hold Meet the Players Day

SC State to hold Meet the Players Day

South Carolina State will hold its annual Meet the Players Day Saturday, Aug. 20 beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Arena in Orangeburg.

The event features a meet and greet with all SC State sports teams, cheerleaders, student leaders and the Marching 101.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2, Wilson Hall 1

The Orangeburg Prep JV volleyball team opened its season with a 2-1 (25-16, 21-25, 25-19) victory over Wilson Hall.

Leading OPS were Prestan Schurlknight who had 13 service points, six aces, two assists and 10 digs. Morgan Newsome and Hannah Lambrecht each had eight service points and two aces; Kate Holstein had six kills; Emma Grace Burleson had four kills and Jayne Culler had nine digs.

Orangeburg Prep 2, Dorchester Academy 0

Orangeburg Prep defeated Dorchester Academy 2-0 (26-10, 25-16) Thursday.

Jayme Culler led OPS with 16 service points, six aces and one dig. Prestan Schurlknight had seven service points, three aces and two digs; Hannah Lambrecht had five service points and three aces and Kate Holstein had six kills.

Orangeburg Prep (2-0) will travel to face Calhoun Academy Tuesday, Aug. 23.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Wilson Hall 3, Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep opened its season with a 3-0 (11-25, 15-25, 15-25) loss to Wilson Hall.

Jane Walker Yonce led OPS with four service points, four kills, three blocks and six digs. Joni Holstad had three kills; Abby Lyn Pantaleon had two kills; Lauren Ballew and Izzy Exum each had two kills and one block. Katherine Lambrecht had 13 digs.

Orangeburg Prep 3, Dorchester Academy 1

Orangeburg Prep improved to 1-1 on the season with a 3-1 (25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-7) victory over Dorchester Academy Thursday.

Annabelle Hunter led OPS with 15 service points, three aces, 16 assists and eight digs. Jane Walker Yonce had 13 service points, four aces, five kills, one block and six digs; Joni Holstad had nine service points, three aces and nine kills; Lauren Ballew had seven service points, two aces, one kill and four digs; Abby Lyn Pantaleon had eight kills; Izzy Exum had four kills; Katherine Lambrecht had 24 digs and Rebecca Ann Fairey had eight digs.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to Calhoun Academy on Tuesday, August 23 for B-Team, JV, and, varsity matches beginning at 4 p.m.

Claflin athletes earn academic honors

Three Claflin athletic teams were honored with the Dr. Freddie Vaughns Academic Award given by the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association for highest team grade-point average.

Claflin’s softball team, women’s outdoor track team and men’s indoor track team each earned the honor given by the conference. The softball team finished with a GPA of 3.53 while also capturing the CIAA championship. The Lady Panthers track team finished with a GPA 3.36 and men’s team finished with 3.26.