Spurrier: Meyer will 'attract all kinds of free agents'

Urban Meyer is the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and there’s already a lot of hype around the franchise and the NFL Draft didn’t even come and go, yet.
Meyer wants to maximize the talent on the team already, but there are expected to be a lot of changes to the roster to mold it in his vision.
Former Florida and South Carolina legendary coach Steve Spurrier believes Meyer is going to have final say on all decisions regarding personnel this season with the Jaguars. It’s a lot for a first time head coach, but Meyer is a known program builder.
Speaking with Lance Medow on Mad Dog Sports Radio, Spurrier outlined why he thinks Meyer will have full control and why the Jaguars will be a hot free agent destination unlike in year’s past.
“I believe he should have the final say and be in charge of the team,” Spurrier said. “Urban will be in charge. The head coach ultimately has to be the guy to make the call. He’ll lean on the other guys. He might say, ‘hey who's the best offensive tackle out there, you guys have watched it more than I have. You rank those guys and if we need to draft one, we’ll do that.’ He’ll lean on the NFL people but it’ll be his final call, I’d say, on just about everything.
“I think that's very helpful. He's got nowhere to go but up. (The) team won one game last year, he might win eight times more games this year ... I think he can win half of them just by bringing in new talent and what's there now. I believe free agent guys will want to go to Jacksonville, the ones who really want to win...
"There's a lot of NFL guys who are on a bad team that would like to play for a winner, a champion. A team that can win a Super Bowl because that's a memory of a lifetime. We all have money, but to have a Super Bowl ring ... that's important to men who want to be winners, so I think he can attract all kinds of free agent players.”
Meyer discussed building a foundation that elevates the talent on the roster.
“I'm not talking Super Bowl, but maximizing who we are,” Meyer said. “When I start looking at rosters and there's a team that lost 15 straight games, there's a tendency to just blame people ... I've always been a coaches' coach. One of the first things I did, a group of players talked to me and I'm starting to reach out to them — this is all about people. My job as a coach is to maximize what you've got, and we have to do that. What does that mean? This roster is a jigsaw puzzle ... You win with people.”
Of course, Jacksonville owns the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft and they are expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence is considered a generational quarterback prospect and could bring an instant buzz to Jacksonville, giving the Jaguars a fantastic coach-quarterback combination.