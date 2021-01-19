Spurrier: Meyer will 'attract all kinds of free agents'

Urban Meyer is the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and there’s already a lot of hype around the franchise and the NFL Draft didn’t even come and go, yet.

Meyer wants to maximize the talent on the team already, but there are expected to be a lot of changes to the roster to mold it in his vision.

Former Florida and South Carolina legendary coach Steve Spurrier believes Meyer is going to have final say on all decisions regarding personnel this season with the Jaguars. It’s a lot for a first time head coach, but Meyer is a known program builder.

Speaking with Lance Medow on Mad Dog Sports Radio, Spurrier outlined why he thinks Meyer will have full control and why the Jaguars will be a hot free agent destination unlike in year’s past.

“I believe he should have the final say and be in charge of the team,” Spurrier said. “Urban will be in charge. The head coach ultimately has to be the guy to make the call. He’ll lean on the other guys. He might say, ‘hey who's the best offensive tackle out there, you guys have watched it more than I have. You rank those guys and if we need to draft one, we’ll do that.’ He’ll lean on the NFL people but it’ll be his final call, I’d say, on just about everything.