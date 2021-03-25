SPRING GAMES: Clemson and Carolina plans

Clemson

CLEMSON -- A limited number of mobile tickets to Clemson Football’s Spring Game will go on sale to the public on ClemsonTigers.com on Tuesday, March 30. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, at Memorial Stadium.

The request period for IPTAY members closed on Monday, March 22. Due to the number of requests and related safety considerations, seating will be assigned for the 2021 Spring Game.

IPTAY donors who requested tickets will receive their full requested amount and reserved seating will be allocated by IPTAY level and points within that level. IPTAY members will receive direct communication in the coming days detailing their seat assignments.

Mobile tickets for the general public cost $10 each and will be in the North Upper Deck, primarily in pods of two. Students will again be seated in the South Upper Deck, and can show up on game day to Gate 16 and be admitted at no cost.

South Carolina

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina football team will conclude its 2021 spring practice with the annual Garnet and Black Spring Game on Saturday, April 24. Game time has been set for 2 p.m. and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.