SPRING GAMES: Clemson and Carolina plans

Clemson
CLEMSON -- A limited number of mobile tickets to Clemson Football’s Spring Game will go on sale to the public on ClemsonTigers.com on Tuesday, March 30. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, at Memorial Stadium.
The request period for IPTAY members closed on Monday, March 22. Due to the number of requests and related safety considerations, seating will be assigned for the 2021 Spring Game.
IPTAY donors who requested tickets will receive their full requested amount and reserved seating will be allocated by IPTAY level and points within that level. IPTAY members will receive direct communication in the coming days detailing their seat assignments.
Mobile tickets for the general public cost $10 each and will be in the North Upper Deck, primarily in pods of two. Students will again be seated in the South Upper Deck, and can show up on game day to Gate 16 and be admitted at no cost.
South Carolina
COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina football team will conclude its 2021 spring practice with the annual Garnet and Black Spring Game on Saturday, April 24. Game time has been set for 2 p.m. and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.
Gamecock Club members have exclusive access to 2021 Garnet and Black Spring Game tickets until Monday, March 29. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets are free for Gamecock Club members and $5 for the general public, a change that has been implemented to manage attendance and address capacity restrictions.
To offer greater convenience and safety, mobile-only ticketing will be used to provide contactless entry to Williams-Brice Stadium. Gamecock Club members must sign into their Gamecock Club account to request the free tickets. To expedite entry and ensure the best possible gameday experience, fans should download the South Carolina Gameday App prior to arrival to manage their mobile tickets.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, seats in the lower and club levels of the stadium will be general admission on a first-come, first-serve basis in socially distanced pods of five according to CDC guidelines.
Williams-Brice Stadium will host approximately 9,000 fans for the game.