SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Team addressing defections, opt-outs

South Carolina began bowl preparations Thursday afternoon with a team smaller than the one that broke after beating Clemson.

Over the last two weeks, the Gamecocks have seen players hop into the portal, opt out of the bowl or declare for the NFL draft.

With two weeks to go until the bowl game, a look at those positions hit hardest and what’s next.

Tight end

GamecockCentral wrote about the tight end position, but there are new details.

Thursday’s open portion of practice gave a glimpse into what that might look like in the bowl game. Nate Adkins, the lone healthy scholarship tight end, is going to have a major role in the Gator Bowl.

But walk-ons Dave Adams and DJ Twitty were working with Jody Wright. Wyatt Campbell, who split time at tight end and offensive line in the spring, was also there. That seems like the core group heading down to Jacksonville.

We’ve written about the tight ends committed and the ones being targeted in the 2023 class. But the Gamecocks will assuredly target players in the portal.

South Carolina is targeting Nick Elksnis out of Florida and Arkansas’ Trey Knox. Knox was recruited by Justin Stepp to Fayetteville and coached by new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

Edge spot

Gilber Edmond is off to the portal, leaving South Carolina a little hamstrung at the edge position. Jordan Burch was spotted at practice Thursday, but the Gamecocks will have to rely heavily on some inexperienced players or guys who haven’t played a ton this season.

Tyreek Johnson could have an expanded role along with Terrell Dawkins, who was banged up for a lot of this season. Hot Rod Fitten and freshman Bryan Thomas Jr. could log snaps as well as guys who haven’t played a ton in their Gamecocks careers.

Looking ahead, South Carolina has two blue-chip prospects committed in Desmond Umeozulu and Monteque Rhames. Both are four-star players and inside the top 350 of the On3 consensus rankings.

It wouldn’t be super surprising if the Gamecocks delve into the portal.

Running back

With MarShawn Lloyd heading to the portal, South Carolina is relatively thin at the running back spot for the bowl game and looking ahead. Christian Beal-Smith and Juju McDowell should shoulder most of the heavy lifting in the run game against Notre Dame.

But Beal-Smith is out of eligibility after that and the Gamecocks will need to bring someone in to help the run game. Dontavius Braswell, another blue-chipper in the 2023 class, could help next season and the Gamecocks are probing the portal as well.

Newberry’s Mario Anderson is a name to know along with Mississippi State’s Dillon Johnson.

Defensive tackle, cornerback

Zacch Pickens, Cam Smith and Darius Rush are all off to the NFL and out of the Gator Bowl. All three were vital pieces defensively and will be hard to replace.

With Pickens’ departure, the Gamecocks will probably turn to Boogie Huntley to slide in and play next to Tonka Hemingway with TJ Sanders and MJ Webb providing depth. Nick Barrett can do that as well.

Defensive tackle is one spot where South Carolina can reload with two blue-chippers in the 2023 class in Xzavier McLeod and Zavion Hardy. Both are ranked inside the top 210 in the class. The Gamecocks are also in hot pursuit of junior college tackle Elijah Davis.

We’ve mentioned corners earlier, but O’Donnell Fortune and Kajuan Banks are listed as backups at corner. Devonni Reed should play significant snaps, if healthy, and a host of young players will rotate into the game.

This is another position the Gamecocks will target in the portal.