SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Loggains intrigued by USC's culture

After having his contract approved Tuesday, Dowell Loggains was introduced Wednesday as the new offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Loggains signed a three-year deal that will pay him roughly $1 million per season. He spent 17 years in the NFL as offensive coordinator at Tennessee, Chicago, Miami and the New York Jets. He was hired as the tight ends coach at his alma mater Arkansas prior to the 2021 season.

While in Chicago, he coached former Calhoun County standout Alshon Jeffery.

“The play-calling process is not that different (from NFL to college),” Loggains said. “What’s different is the field dimensions, tempo and space. Transitioning from the NFL straight to college would be rough, but being at Arkansas has been beneficial in helping understand the game a little more.”

Loggains said he has always been intrigued with college football. While working with the Titans, he would visit current Penn State head coach James Franklin, who was then coaching at Vanderbilt. Following his tenure with the Jets, Loggains spent a few months with Franklin in Happy Valley.

“I used to wear him out about recruiting,” Loggains said. “I wanted to know more about it before making the decision to move to the college game. I got to see the nuts and bolts of his program.”

He was offered a job at Arkansas and wanted to use it as an opportunity to prove himself in the Southeastern Conference.

“I think it surprised some people when I took the tight ends job, but it was in the SEC,” Loggains said. “I wanted a chance to prove I could recruit, and a chance to prove I could do it a high level.”

Loggains was able to see the Gamecocks up close when the Razorbacks defeated South Carolina 44-30 earlier this season.

“I felt (Arkansas) was the better team that day,” Loggains said. “I’ve got to a point in my career where I can be picky with jobs, and you start picking people and cultures. The way (South Carolina) started the year to how they finished ... there’s something special about this place. What’s being created here goes back to (Coach) Beamer, that’s what enticed me to this job. I saw something special and wanted to be a part of it. We have good players, and it’s our job to get the most out of each of them.”

As offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Loggains said he wants to build an offense that creates pressure on a defense.

“it’s about creating conflict,” Loggains said. “There’s a lot of different ways to do it; we have to find out who our playmakers are and put them in sports where they can create that pressure. It starts with the quarterback and goes through the offensive line.”

Loggains said he has only had a few conversations with current South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. He said Rattler would be his biggest recruit since his wife.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said in his press conference Wednesday that Loggains would not be calling plays in the Gamecocks' upcoming bowl game against Notre Dame. Loggains said spring practice will be very important for him to get to know the team.

“(This spring) we have to find what each of these (offensive) players can do,” Loggains said. “It’s not just about squeezing guys into a system, it’s about finding out what they are best at, and putting them in the best position. We’ll be creating depth and competition on the roster.”