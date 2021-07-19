SEC MEDIA DAYS: Beamer introduces himself to SEC; Gators adapting to changes

HOOVER, Ala. -- Florida coach Dan Mullen puts a positive spin on losing his three best offensive playmakers.

The Gators are replacing Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask at quarterback and two first-round NFL draft picks, wide receiver Kadarius Toney and tight end Kyle Pitts. It could mean a big difference in style for an offense that led the nation in passing en route to the SEC East title.

"We'll be a little bit different offensively, but that's part of the fun of coaching is being able to adapt and change and build around the players that we have," Mullen said Monday at Southeastern Conference media days.

It won't be the first time he's adapted his offense to a different style of quarterback and personnel. Emory Jones, the likely starter, is more of a dual threat than Trask.

"I don't know what my bread and butter is because we've been all over the place with every different style of quarterback," Mullen said. "If you go back, even being a coordinator, you go back to the Alex Smiths and the Chris Leaks, through (Tim Tebow), to Tyler Russell and Dak Prescott. There's been so many different variations.

"I think the key to it is, and one of the reasons we've been successful is, never try to take a square peg and put it into a round hole."