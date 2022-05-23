SCSU hall inductee says induction 'significant'

Induction ceremonies for halls of fame have almost become a routine for Roberta Williams.

But Monday's enshrinement for the member of the 1979 national champion South Carolina State women's basketball team into the S.C. Athletics Hall of Fame has special meaning.

"It's significant because it's from the state of South Carolina and most of the folks are familiar with South Carolina State women's national team," said Williams during a press conference at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

"A lot of folks are reaching out from my high school to the college days. Folks that played recreation. Just the whole community is excited for me, so this is really special because it's in the state of South Carolina and this is where most of my family resides, my friends. The South Carolina State community and everybody they can relate to and be so supportive."

The first female South Carolina State inductee, Williams was one of seven members of the 2020 class finally able to take their "March of Greatness" during the enshrinement dinner and ceremony. COVID-19 placed the event on hold for two years.

A Charleston native, Williams is the school's all-time leading scorer and was the first female athlete to receive a full scholarship. During her time with the Lady Bulldogs, they compiled a 121-13 record and played in the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women's Division II national championship games in 1978 and 1979.

She was a three-time All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference selection and a two-time AIAW All-American. Williams was later selected in the second round by the San Francisco Pioneers of the Women's Basketball League.

Today, Williams takes great pride in being a "Trailblazer of the Game" for the likes of the University of South Carolina women's basketball and head coach Dawn Staley.

"Absolutely, absolutely," she said. "Of course, I stood on shoulders and when I see programs like the University of South Carolina that has sellout crowds, I feel the part of that process. My shoulders have been stood upon. Now they have women's basketball. Shout out to Dawn Staley for the tremendous job that she's doing promoting women's basketball and kind of putting us on the map.

"When I played at State, we had players that were phenomenal. Very competitive. There were teams that we played that had players whose athletic ability was outstanding. But we didn't have the exposure that they have now and it's still a journey when it comes to women's basketball. You've got the WNBA and the fact that women have to go overseas to kind of compensate their contracts and the (pay) disparity between the women and the men. We've come a long way, but it's still a long way to go as well."

She hopes her honor brings more attention to her team being the first women's college basketball national champion in South Carolina.

The 2020 class also included former University of South Carolina quarterback Todd Ellis, former Limestone and Major League Baseball pitcher Gaylord Perry, Clemson running back CJ Spiller, Columbia native and former Florida State and NFL defensive end Peter Boulware, Hilton Head native and former Cincinnati Reds World Series champion Dan Driessen and former Gamecock and MLB pitcher Ed Lynch.

Lynch, who figures prominently in the ESPN 30-for-30 "Once Upon a Time in Queens" about the 1986 World Series champion New York Mets, was former college and professional baseball teammates with Bamberg native Mookie Wilson.

"I played with Mookie more than I played with any other player," he said. "We played here at Carolina. We played in the minor leagues together. We played in New York (with the Mets) together. Mookie is not only one of the finest ballplayers I ever had an opportunity to play with, but one of the finest human beings I ever had the opportunity to be with. Him and his wife, Rosa, and their son, Preston, these are quality people, Hall of Fame-caliber people on and off the field. So, Mookie I consider one of my closest friends and a role model for all of us."

The newest 2022 induction class includes former Gaffney and NFL wide receiver Sidney Rice, Blacksburg native and former North Carolina-Charlotte Athletics Director Judy Wilkins Rose, former longtime Clemson trainer Fred Hoover and former Wofford football coach Mike Ayers.

Along with praising his high school coach, parents and former players during a moving speech at the press conference, Ayers had kind words for S.C. State head football coach Buddy Pough.

"Buddy and I are great friends and he's one of those guys that loves the game, but he loves the kids more," he said. "And it's hard to step away. When I stepped away in 2018, it was very difficult. But he'll know when it's time. But until then, keep rocking!"

Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.

