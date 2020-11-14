SCSU focus is safety in spring preparation; mask mandate among protocols

"We know that we must have additional testing resources assuming going forward," he said, particularly the university's confirmation on Oct. 31 of 21 new cases of coronavirus on campus. All of the cases are student-athletes.

"All it takes is one event or one deviation from your protocols, and that can occur. Now, we had a lot of different theories as to what may have caused it, but one something that we did discover after the fact is that there was in fact a big party attended by our students and Claflin students," Clark said.

"We must communicate the upside of a great campus experience, but we also will make sure we communicate the risks that are associated with not following protocol, which will yield an outbreak, which would mean that a lot of students would have to go home," the president said.

Face shields are among the Personal Protective Equipment that will be distributed to each faculty member in January.

"We will have a mask mandate ... in place for faculty, students, staff ... or anyone that comes on campus. The COVID classroom capacity has been established. Academic Affairs has set up a mechanism whereby the faculty will be teaching in shifts," Clark said.