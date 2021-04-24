SCSU, FAMU to compete for women's tennis title

NORFOLK, Va. — South Carolina State and Florida A&M will meet for the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference women’s tennis title after winning their respective semifinal matches Saturday morning at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center.

The Bulldogs opened with a 4-0 win over Delaware State, while Florida A&M knocked off Northern Division No. 1 seed Norfolk State 4-1.

Sunday’s championship match will begin at 9 a.m.

South Carolina State (5-4) will be seeking its 15th title, and 14th in the last 16 tries, while Florida A&M will be in search of its first MEAC women’s tennis title since 1997.

South Carolina State vs. Delaware State

The Southern Division regular-season champion Bulldogs took little time setting the tone, making quick work of the doubles portion to take a 1-0 lead in the match. S.C. State won the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches, with the Hornets (5-5) taking the No. 2 match.

In singles play, MEAC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year Rachida Berjane defeated Lolita Kozina in the No. 1 position, 6-3, 6-3, while fellow First Team All-MEAC selection Hind Semlali won in the No. 2 singles spot, defeating Klaudia Lisovska 6-1, 6-4.