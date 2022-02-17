SC STATE SOFTBALL: Team looks to put aside early jitters

South Carolina State softball opened the season with four straight losses at the Blue Hose Invitational held at Presbyterian College.

The Lady Bulldogs will travel to USC Upstate to take part in the Upstate Classic being held in Spartanburg beginning Friday.

“We’re a young team,” SCSU head coach Tatjana Matthews said. “Opening weekend was a little rougher than we expected due to nine freshmen on our roster. There were some first-game jitters. Right now, we’re down a key player, and that’s putting us out of position, but I think mentality this team is excited and optimistic.”

South Carolina State is picked to finish last in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference by the league’s coaches and athletic directors.

“We’re still in our rebuilding phase,” Matthews said as she enters her third season with the team. “We’re explaining to the girls that the season is not a sprint, but a marathon. These preseason games are preparing us for conference play in the MEAC.”

Matthews said the team is also readjusting to a full season after having the last two years dominated by COVID.

“My first season here, we got in two weeks of games, then COVID shut us down,” Matthews said. “It didn’t allow us to recruit, so this is my first actual recruiting class since getting this job. Some girls had shortened seasons and some were unable to play at all. They have to relearn how to play a full season at the Division I level.”

The Lady Bulldogs will face Northern Kentucky in the first game of the Classic Friday. SC State fell to Northern Kentucky 21-1 at the Blue Hose Invitational last week.

“Our freshmen played timid (against Northern Kentucky),” Matthews said. “I hope they come out hitting and cut down on the number of errors. We didn’t pitch poorly and played better than the stat line indicates. We have to capitalize on positive things.”

SC State will face Canisus College Friday and Saturday before closing the event against USC Upstate Sunday.

“(The freshmen) have to get comfortable playing in a collegiate atmosphere,” Matthews said. “You can play at the best high school in the county, but college softball is a completely different game. They need to play some innings, get the rust off and shake the jitters. That will happen this weekend. They need to believe in themselves the way I believe in them and see their potential.”

Matthews said she played as many as eight freshmen at one time during last weekend’s event in Clinton.

“That’s a lot of first-game jitters at one time,” Matthews said. “I’m excited about this team, I see a lot of potential in this team and there’s a lot of fight in this team.”

