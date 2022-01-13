SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough No. 3 for best job in bowls

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough finished third overall in a list of the best coaching jobs done during the 2021-22 bowl season.

The list, compiled by USA Today Sports writers Pete Fiutak and Bob Donnan, ranked each of the 76 coaches who participated in a bowl game.

According to the writers, the rankings were based loosely on the expectation for the team, team talent and betting lines.

Pough led the Bulldogs to a 31-10 victory over SWAC champion Jackson State in Atlanta in the Celebration Bowl.

“The world showed up to watch the flash, dash and D of the Deion Sanders-led Jackson State team, and South Carolina State had other ideas,” Fiutak wrote. “You want to see what disrespect-turned-to-motivation looks like? The 6-5 team held the 11-1 double-digit favorite to under 200 yards – just 19 on the ground – and a 31-3 run after the first quarter.”

Pough wasn’t the only in-state coach to make the top 1. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was ranked seventh overall after defeating North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Fiutak called the bowl win a massive statement made by Beamer and his program.

“This was supposed to be a bit of a lost year, and instead this victory made it a winning season with an emphatic, sharp performance on both sides of the ball,” Fiutak said.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney finished 12th in the rankings after the Tigers defeated Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

“Swinney was seemingly losing all of his coaches, a slew of key players, and it wasn’t a College Football Playoff season,” Fiutak said. “The defense held Iowa State to 270 yards and didn’t give up a touchdown until the fourth quarter. A bowl win doesn’t care how it got done.”

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell finished 38th after the Chanticleers outlasted Northern Illinois 47-41 in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl.

Fiutak takes off points for not being able to stop the Northern Illinois rushing attack that went for 335 yards on 55 carries (6.1 yards per carry).

“After a bit of a disappointing year, Chadwell still managed to get the program its first bowl win along with an 11-win season,” Fiutak said.

Army head coach Jeff Monken finished first on the list while North Carolina head coach Mack Brown finished last.

