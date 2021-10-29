SC COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Coastal holds off Troy, 35-28

CONWAY — Facing another tight finish with Troy, Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell remembered something Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians puts on his play sheet: “No risk it, no biscuit.”

Chadwell took the risk on a fake punt with about 3 minutes left and a one-score lead as No. 24 Coastal Carolina held off Troy 35-28 on Thursday night, rebounding from its first loss of the season at Appalachian State last time out.

The result was a 12-yard run for the first down by defensive tackle C.J. Brewer that kept the drive going.

“I felt like last week, from a play-calling standpoint, I got a little apprehensive,” Chadwell said. “I said, ‘Hey, this week we’re going for it.'”

The successful run on fourth-and-4 let Coastal Carolina (7-1, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) hold the ball until the final 25 seconds on the way to their 12th straight home victory.

Grayson McCall threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a third touchdown as the Chanticleers overcame a slow start to beat Troy (4-4, 2-2) for a third straight time.

Saturday's games

Benedict at Clark Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Charleston Southern, 1 p.m.

Florida State at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Newberry at Erskine, 1 p.m.

Furman at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

University of Virginia Wise at Limestone, 4 p.m.

West Alabama at North Greenville, 6 p.m.

Stetson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

S.C. State at N.C. Central, 2 p.m.

Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Western Carolina at Wofford, 12:30 p.m.

