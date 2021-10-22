 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday S.C. college football
0 comments
editor's pick

Saturday S.C. college football

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
  • Allen at Erskine, 4 p.m.
  • Morehouse College at Benedict, 2 p.m.
  • Charleston Southern at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
  • Clemson at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
  • ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.
  • Limestone at Lenoir-Rhyne, 1 p.m.
  • Carson-Newman at Newberry, 4 p.m.
  • North Greenville at West Georgia, 6 p.m.
  • San Diego at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
  • S.C. State at Delaware State, 2 p.m.
  • South Carolina at at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
  • W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
  • Wofford at Mercer, 6 p.m.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News