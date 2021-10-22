Saturday S.C. college football

- Allen at Erskine, 4 p.m.
- Morehouse College at Benedict, 2 p.m.
- Charleston Southern at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
- Clemson at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
- ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.
- Limestone at Lenoir-Rhyne, 1 p.m.
- Carson-Newman at Newberry, 4 p.m.
- North Greenville at West Georgia, 6 p.m.
- San Diego at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
- S.C. State at Delaware State, 2 p.m.
- South Carolina at at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
- W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
- Wofford at Mercer, 6 p.m.
