S.C. State women win MEAC tennis title

NORFOLK, Va. — South Carolina State defeated Florida A&M 4-0 to claim the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference women’s tennis title on Sunday at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center.

The Bulldogs (6-4) won their 15th title overall and their 14th in the last 16 years.

South Carolina State earned the MEAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships; the Selection Show will be Monday, May 3, at 6 p.m. on NCAA.com.

S.C. State took control early, winning the doubles point after Hind Semlali/Lasya Patnaik and Andjela Mihajovic/Anabel Aguilar Ramirez won their respective matches, 6-1 and 6-4.

That momentum carried into the singles portion of the match; MEAC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year Rachida Berjane picked up a straight-set win at No. 1 singles over Haleigh Porter, 6-2, 6-3, while Semlali followed suit at No. 2 with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Aylen Hubeaut.

Ikram Rassif gave the Bulldogs the clincher at the No. 5 slot, defeating Adrienne Clayton 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.

Patnaik was named the tournament’s Outstanding Performer, while Hardeep Judge was again named Outstanding Coach.

All-Tournament Team