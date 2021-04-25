 Skip to main content
S.C. State women win MEAC tennis title
S.C. State women win MEAC tennis title

MEAC tennis champions 2021

South Carolina State earned the MEAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships; the Selection Show will be Monday, May 3, at 6 p.m. on NCAA.com.

 Nick Sutton, MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. — South Carolina State defeated Florida A&M 4-0 to claim the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference women’s tennis title on Sunday at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center.

The Bulldogs (6-4) won their 15th title overall and their 14th in the last 16 years.

COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: 3 top awards for S.C. State tennis

S.C. State took control early, winning the doubles point after Hind Semlali/Lasya Patnaik and Andjela Mihajovic/Anabel Aguilar Ramirez won their respective matches, 6-1 and 6-4.

That momentum carried into the singles portion of the match; MEAC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year Rachida Berjane picked up a straight-set win at No. 1 singles over Haleigh Porter, 6-2, 6-3, while Semlali followed suit at No. 2 with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Aylen Hubeaut.

Ikram Rassif gave the Bulldogs the clincher at the No. 5 slot, defeating Adrienne Clayton 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.

COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State tennis players get MEAC honors

Patnaik was named the tournament’s Outstanding Performer, while Hardeep Judge was again named Outstanding Coach.

All-Tournament Team

Outstanding Performer: Lasya Patnaik, South Carolina State

Outstanding Coach: Hardeep Judge, South Carolina State

Doubles

1 – Andjela Mihajovic / Anabel Aguilar Ramirez, South Carolina State

2 – Daria Julia / Iris Leder, Delaware State

3 – Hind Semlali / Lasya Patnaik, South Carolina State

Singles

1 – Rachida Berjane, South Carolina State

2 – Hind Semlali, South Carolina State

3 – Rachel Harden, Florida A&M

4 – Lasya Patnaik, South Carolina State

5 – Ikram Rassif, South Carolina State

6 – Anabel Aguilar Ramirez, South Carolina State

