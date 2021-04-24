S.C. State men, Norfolk State in match for tennis crown

NORFOLK, Va. -- Norfolk State and South Carolina State will compete for the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men’s tennis championship after they won their respective semifinal matches Saturday afternoon at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center.

The Bulldogs dispatched Howard 4-0 and the Spartans outlasted North Carolina A&T State 4-3 to set up a match-up of top seeds.

Sunday’s championship will begin at noon.

South Carolina State is seeking its first title since 2018 and its 16th overall; the Bulldogs have won 12 of the last 15 championships dating back to 2004. Norfolk State will be looking for its first title.

South Carolina State vs. Howard

The Bulldogs (6-2) only lost one point in clinching the doubles portion of the match.

Once singles play got going, S.C. State picked up wins at the No. 3 spot, where First Team All-MEAC honoree Elyes Marouani defeated Romani Mayers 6-0, 6-2, and at No. 5, where Diego Arzaluz won his match 6-0, 6-0 over Phoenix Williams.

Luka Stevanovic, at No. 6, won 6-0, 6-0 over the Bison’s Pierce Westbrook.

Between singles and doubles play, Arzaluz did lose a single game on Saturday.